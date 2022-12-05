Why does Alzheimer’s tend to affect women more than men?
Of the 6.2 million people over the age of 65 in the United States who currently have Alzheimer’s disease, two-thirds are women.
Studies have found that men and women are equally as likely to develop non-Alzheimer’s dementia as they age, which means there is a particular link between Alzheimer’s disease and gender.
Age is the biggest risk for Alzheimer’s, and because women tend to live longer than men, it means they are more likely to develop the disease. On average, women live five years more than men; life expectancy is 81 years in women as compared with 76 years for men.
However, the fact that women typically live longer does not entirely explain why more women have Alzheimer’s, as research studies of men and women of the same age still found that women were inclined to develop the disease more often. One consideration is that there are different hormones in men and women. For instance, experts know that the hormone estrogen assists in protecting the central nervous system and can lower the risk of Alzheimer’s as well as help in the breakdown of amyloid plaques in the brain, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s. As a woman experiences menopause, however, her estrogen levels go down and studies have found that older men have higher levels of it than women do after menopause. Women often take hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and this can heighten the risk of dementia.
Scientists at Case Western Reserve University recently zeroed in on a gene named USP11, found on the X chromosome. Females at birth have two X chromosomes, while males at birth have one X and one Y. So, while all males have one copy of USP11, females have two. To manage tau proteins, the brain uses a regulatory protein called ubiquitin to “tag” or signal the body that extra tau should be removed. The gene USP11’s job is to give instructions to make an enzyme that removes the ubiquitin tag to maintain balance, noting that just some of the protein is removed. However, too much of the enzyme is present, too much tau gets untagged — and not enough of it gets cleared. Lead researcher David Kang, Ph.D., shared: “Our study showed USP11 is higher in females than males in both humans and in mice. That’s already true before the onset of dementia. But once someone has Alzheimer’s disease, USP11 is much higher — regardless of sex.”
Growing bodies of evidence also suggest that women may be more vulnerable than men to higher levels of tau, explaining why women are affected by the disease more often than men.
Scientists have long studied the effects of inflammation in the body and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. This could be another factor as to why more women develop Alzheimer’s than men. Because the brain of a woman responds differently to inflammation as compared with a man, it makes women more at risk for the disease.
Other factors may contribute to the fact that more women than men develop Alzheimer’s. Women tend to have more frailty as they age which leads to other health problems linked to risk factors for the disease.