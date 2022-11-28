Are memory issues just a normal part of aging?
We all tend to have memory problems as we age — forgetting where we put our car keys, or the name of someone we meet, or even where our car is parked after we go shopping.
Age-related memory loss and dementia are very different conditions. Oftentimes, our lapses in memory are caused by a lack of focus, fatigue, stress, medications, or just simply distractions that filter into our everyday lives.
Aging does make our memory worse as we slowly start losing brain cells beginning in our 20s and certain chemicals that these cells need also decline. Thus, we are not as sharp mentally in our 60s or 70s as we were at 25.
There are ways to promote memory as we age. The Department of Health and Human Services recommends including physical activity in your daily routine. At least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity, or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity — spread throughout the week — can show great benefits in memory improvement as physical activity increases blood flow to the brain and whole body.
Keeping memory sharp includes getting and staying organized. We are more likely to be forgetful if our homes or areas are cluttered and papers are in disarray. Make notes, jot down tasks, appointments and other events on a calendar or electronic planner. Additionally, have a dedicated place for keys, wallet and cellphones. Additionally, too much multi-tasking can limit our focus, so don’t try to do too many tasks at once and limit distractions.
Mentally stimulating activities keep our brain in shape and might stave off memory loss or cognitive deficits. Learn something new. Take alternate routes when driving. Eat and/or brush your teeth with your nondominant hand. Volunteer for a community organization.
Lifestyle habits also affect memory. Diet and nutrition play a role in a healthy brain. If cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar are too high, the blood vessels in and around the brain get clogged or damaged. A Harvard study found that people who eat more saturated fat (meat and dairy products) did worse on memory tests that those who eat less. The Mediterranean diet — rich with omega-3s, olive oil and fresh produce — for example, has been linked with protecting thinking and memory.
Regular sleep should be a priority as we age, as a good quality sleep helps the brain file memories so you can access them later. Most adults need seven to nine hours of sleep a day. A good rule of thumb is that for every two hours of being awake, we need 45 minutes of sleep.
Chronic medical conditions can affect our memory, too. Depression, diabetes, high blood pressure, undergoing chemotherapy — can all affect our memory and ability to focus. Medications and treatment recommendations should be reviewed with a physician regularly.
When memory loss affects your ability to perform normal daily activities or if you notice your memory getting worse, share these concerns with your doctor, who can administer proper testing and assessments to check memory and problem-solving skills.