As a society, how can we rethink dementia?
In 2008 at the age of 49, Australian writer and one of the co-founders of Dementia Alliance International, Kate Swaffer, was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia. At the time she was a working mother of two teenage sons and studying for a double degree.
Kate’s physician’s pathway to care after her diagnosis was to give up her work and her studies, get her end-of-life affairs in order and to go home and live for the time she had left. Kate realized her physician’s advice was well-meaning, but she felt it was based on a lack of education and preconceived expectation and myths about how individuals can or can’t live with dementia, which sets up those with dementia to live a life without hope, without any sense of future, and moreover, destroys the notion of well-being.
In her advocacy for those with dementia, Kate, who eventually completed two degrees, was the first person with a diagnosis of dementia to give an invited keynote speech at the World Health Organization of which she said, “The first priority expressed by persons with dementia in public opinion surveys is rehabilitation and support to enable them to remain in their own homes, to live independently for as long as possible, follow their interests and remain valued members of their communities. We need researchers, health care professionals and communities to see us as whole human beings not just symptoms or 'behaviors,’ and as real people, many who still have a lot to contribute following a diagnosis of dementia.”
Currently, more than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia. The condition carries stigma, fear and a great number of misconceptions. As a society, “rethinking dementia” means we must change the ways we traditionally view and treat people with dementia.
Increasing public awareness and knowledge around dementia conditions, focusing on developing services and supports that meet the needs of those living with dementia, empowering the professional workforce through education and high-quality training resources, and creating socially integrated and resilient communities are key areas to forge when rethinking dementia.
In a Sodexo Health and Care white paper, "Re-Thinking Dementia: From Novel Prevention Strategies to Better Models of Care," Lori Stevic-Rust, PhD, ABPP clinical health psychologist and dementia care consultant, notes, “We have an opportunity to shift how we think about providing [dementia] healthcare: we are a collaborator in somebody’s life; we are a part of a team with them. As a health psychologist, a holistic approach is critical. I care as much about the fact that my patients are feeling depressed as I do about the fact that they can’t remember what they had for breakfast. We are recognizing the need for a team when it comes to care.”
A recent Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development study concludes, “Dementia receives the worst care in the developed world.” Given the broad scale and impacts of the condition, dementia is a public health priority and “rethink” strategies are needed to ensure that people living with dementia are treated with dignity, respect and that they can and do deserve a quality of life, to live as well as humanly possible with dementia.