What is meant by “empathic listening?”
Empathy is the awareness of another’s problems, without experiencing them; the ability to see where others are coming from.
The late Steven Covey, author of "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People," wrote of empathic listening, “In empathic listening, you listen with your ears, but you also, and more importantly, listen with your eyes and with your heart. You listen for feeling, for meaning. You listen for behavior. You use your right brain as well as your left. You sense, you intuit, you feel … ”
The first step to developing empathy is to imagine yourself in the other person’s shoes, living their life through their unique experiences, for example, of their journey through the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Empathic listening requires being an active listener, meaning that listening requires your attention so that you may develop an emotional response to what you hear.
Listening effectively means that the caregiver should stop talking and paying particular attention to what the affected person is trying to say. This takes consciously focusing on the attention of the loved one. Gestures such as smiling, nodding the head, and looking and acting interested will put the affected individual at ease. Caregivers should pay special attention to their physical gestures as well as facial expressions, tone of voice and body posture. Fifty-five percent of the meaning of the message being delivered is nonverbal, 38% is indicated by tone of voice, and only 7% is conveyed by the words used in a spoken message.
Empathic listening means paying special attention to the key feelings behind the words. For example, is your loved one tapping his or her foot, frowning, preoccupied with hands, etc.? Listen for what is not being said. Ask for clarification and reflect back to the affected individual about the meaning of the message, being gentle and reassuring.
Oftentimes, loved ones will “tune out” because the words from the caregiver have stricken an emotional chord, so to speak. Since the disease inhibits the individual’s ability to resolve, the “Why” questions are confusing and misunderstood. Why are you acting that way? Don’t you remember? Why did you do that? These examples of questions will interfere with the message and most of the time, create anxiety for the affected individual. Always listen to understand, not to dispute.
Empathic listening requires patience, so caregivers should strive not to interrupt when their loved ones are speaking. As frustrations run high, the caregiver and loved one may become defensive, agitated, and simply shut down the conversation.
Acknowledging their struggles helps the loved one feel supported. Additionally sharing emotions and showing gratitude that the loved one is opening up signals to the loved one that he or she is in a safe space for vulnerability. Show interest and be encouraging and supportive in all communication, which will help build self-esteem in the affected individual and honor him or her.
Empathic listening offers opportunities for shared experiences, for learning more about the affected individual and his or her history, which builds trust and generally, strengthens the caregiver/loved one relationship.