What is vascular dementia?
Vascular dementia has been traditionally recognized as the second most common cause of dementia; however, in recent years dementia with Lewy bodies also has been acknowledged in that second ranking.
Vascular dementia is caused by the lack of blood flow to the brain and is related to atherosclerotic disease (plaque buildup in arteries) or stroke. This reduced blood flow to the brain damages and eventually kills brain cells. According to Alzheimer’s disease International, vascular dementia accounts for 17-30% of all cases of dementia.
The reduced blood flow to the brain can happen as a result of the narrowing and blockage of the small blood vessels inside the brain, or a single stroke, or a number of “mini strokes,” (also called transient ischemic attacks, or TIAs).
What is the difference between vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease? The thinking and memory problems associated with vascular dementia are caused by the reduced blood supply to the brain due to blood vessels which are either blocked or have burst, whereas with Alzheimer’s disease, the plaques and tangles that build up in the brain cause damage to the connections between nerve cells, and eventually lead to cell death, resulting in severe thinking and memory deficits. Additionally, there is typically a substantial overlap in distinguishing Alzheimer’s dementia from vascular dementia. Most people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease have a vascular component and similarly most people with vascular dementia have some degree of coexisting Alzheimer’s changes in their brain.
Symptoms of vascular dementia include slowness of thought, difficulty with planning and understanding, problems with concentration, disorientation and confusions, changes in mood, personality and behavior, difficulty with balance and walking, and symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease such as memory and language. In fact, many individuals with vascular dementia also have Alzheimer’s disease.
Lifestyle factors, such as smoking and being overweight, can contribute to the risk of developing vascular dementia. Additionally, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, lack of physical activity and excessive use of alcohol are all risk factors for the condition.
Brain-imaging procedures doctors use to diagnose vascular dementia include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or a computerized tomography (CT) scan. Images from these tests can pinpoint visible abnormalities caused by strokes, blood vessel diseases, tumors or trauma that can cause changes in thinking and reasoning. Other neurological testing may include assessments for speaking, writing and understanding language, working with numbers, learning and remembering information, solving problems and responding effectively to hypothetical situations.
For the most part, treatment for vascular dementia focuses on managing the health conditions and risk factors that contribute to the condition. Doctors may also prescribe medications to lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and control diabetes.
On average, people with vascular dementia live for around five years after symptoms begin, less than the average for Alzheimer’s disease. Because vascular dementia shares many of the same risk factors as a heart attack and stroke, in many cases, the person’s death will be caused by a stroke or heart attack.