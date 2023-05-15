Image from iOS - 2022-03-27T174527.845.jpg

Cypress Coast, off Government Street, is a local favorite.

 BY EMMA DISCHER | Staff writer

Like your beer a little different? In honor of American Craft Beer Week (May 15-21), we decided to pick five beers from Baton Rouge's array of excellent craft breweries to try. All of the breweries have revolving taps and a wide range of styles, so there's plenty on offer.

Go on, mix it up.

Mud and Don Diego — Rally Cap Brewing Company

Rally Cap Brewing

Rally Cap Brewing Co. has a broad range of delightful beers. The Mud and Don Diego is a current favorite.

While the pale ale First Pitch is Rally Cap's flagship beer, as such, their Mud and Don Diego is the flavor of the month — not officially, perhaps, but it did seem to be the overwhelming beer of choice for staff and patrons alike on a recent busy Friday afternoon. A San Diego-style IPA, it's sharp and hoppy, with a pleasant West Coast tang.

Perfect for the hot afternoons that are now bearing down upon us.

Lost in the Cloud — Agile Brewing 

Agile's two most popular beers both sound terrific — the Overclocked India Red Ale and the Lemon Buffer lemon vanilla sour — though brewery founder Keith Primeaux keeps on coming back to the Lost in the Cloud hazy IPA.

A tropical, citrusy drop that comes in at 7.5%, give it a try: you'll find it's popular for a reason.

Tin Roof

Tin Roof, Baton Rouge's largest brewery, is always a reliable choice. Standard fare is the Voodoo APA, seen here, but the DK Jungle coconut banana IPA makes for something different.

DK Jungle coconut banana IPA — Tin Roof Brewing Company

Tin Roof is perhaps Baton Rouge's most visible, and certainly its largest, craft brewery, with its delightful Voodoo APA popping up at restaurants and bars all over town. Knowing how good their most prominent beer is, why not try something different — and what's more unusual than a coconut banana IPA? Sweet but not overpoweringly so, it goes down smoothly and has a pleasant aftertaste.

It's part of Tin Roof's Mario Kart series, so there's that, too.

Drones, robots, fire cannons and more educate and entertain large crowd attending Mini Maker Faire at Baton Rouge Main Library _lowres

Keith Primeaux, seen here in 2015, is a big fan of his brewery's Lost in the Cloud hazy IPA.

Swampsquatch Hibernation — Istrouma Brewing

OK, a little out of the box here: Even Istrouma's own website says "this one is going to be divisive. You'll love it or you'll hate it." A farm-style barleywine that packs a wallop — coming in at 9.5% — it's sweet and strong in the way barleywines tend to be.

Never tried one? Here's your chance.

Solera Project #1 — Cypress Coast Brewing Co.

Sure, it'd be easy to go straight for one of Cypress Coast Brewing Co.'s tried-and-true hazies or some such. But staff at the brewery, located just off Government Street in Mid City, pointed straight toward the Solera Project #1, a mixed fermentation barrel-aged sour instead. It certainly packs a punch — flavor-wise, that is, though it does come in at 7% — with a delightfully smooth, crisp tang and pleasant aftertaste. 

