Like your beer a little different? In honor of American Craft Beer Week (May 15-21), we decided to pick five beers from Baton Rouge's array of excellent craft breweries to try. All of the breweries have revolving taps and a wide range of styles, so there's plenty on offer.
Go on, mix it up.
Mud and Don Diego — Rally Cap Brewing Company
While the pale ale First Pitch is Rally Cap's flagship beer, as such, their Mud and Don Diego is the flavor of the month — not officially, perhaps, but it did seem to be the overwhelming beer of choice for staff and patrons alike on a recent busy Friday afternoon. A San Diego-style IPA, it's sharp and hoppy, with a pleasant West Coast tang.
Perfect for the hot afternoons that are now bearing down upon us.
Lost in the Cloud — Agile Brewing
Agile's two most popular beers both sound terrific — the Overclocked India Red Ale and the Lemon Buffer lemon vanilla sour — though brewery founder Keith Primeaux keeps on coming back to the Lost in the Cloud hazy IPA.
A tropical, citrusy drop that comes in at 7.5%, give it a try: you'll find it's popular for a reason.
DK Jungle coconut banana IPA — Tin Roof Brewing Company
Tin Roof is perhaps Baton Rouge's most visible, and certainly its largest, craft brewery, with its delightful Voodoo APA popping up at restaurants and bars all over town. Knowing how good their most prominent beer is, why not try something different — and what's more unusual than a coconut banana IPA? Sweet but not overpoweringly so, it goes down smoothly and has a pleasant aftertaste.
It's part of Tin Roof's Mario Kart series, so there's that, too.
Swampsquatch Hibernation — Istrouma Brewing
OK, a little out of the box here: Even Istrouma's own website says "this one is going to be divisive. You'll love it or you'll hate it." A farm-style barleywine that packs a wallop — coming in at 9.5% — it's sweet and strong in the way barleywines tend to be.
Never tried one? Here's your chance.
Solera Project #1 — Cypress Coast Brewing Co.
Sure, it'd be easy to go straight for one of Cypress Coast Brewing Co.'s tried-and-true hazies or some such. But staff at the brewery, located just off Government Street in Mid City, pointed straight toward the Solera Project #1, a mixed fermentation barrel-aged sour instead. It certainly packs a punch — flavor-wise, that is, though it does come in at 7% — with a delightfully smooth, crisp tang and pleasant aftertaste.