Less than a year after he appeared on "The Great Idol Reunion," Louisiana's only "American Idol" winner will be back on the series' sixth episode at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
With the season still in its audition episodes, Livingston's Laine Hardy, 22, will "stop by to say hello to judges and contestants," according to an "American Idol" spokesman. His appearance will be brief, she added.
The show is currently airing auditions which took place in New Orleans, Nashville and Las Vegas last fall.
In his May 2, 2022 "Reunion" shows appearance, Hardy performed a duet of the Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 1981 hit "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" alongside Laci Kaye Booth, a Top 5 finalist in 2019, the year Hardy won his title.
The show, taped in April 2022 and celebrating the singing competition series' 20th anniversary, aired days after Hardy was arrested on an eavesdropping count. Police said he admitted to his ex-girlfriend that he had left an audio-recording device in her dormitory room and captured “very candid” conversations. He was released on his own recognizance.
Hardy's pretty much kept out of the limelight since then, playing an out-of-state fair here and there, including performing March 18 when the Edgefield, South Carolina chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation celebrated NWTF's 50th anniversary. Hardy's 2021 song, "Flame," also is part of "Self Love," an artists' compilation of 51 songs released digitally earlier this year.