Attention all aspiring Louisiana singers: Run through those vocal exercises and shake off that stage fright because it's your week to audition for next season's "American Idol."
Called “Idol Across America," the virtual tryouts with a producer for the ABC competition series will take place via Zoom on Wednesday.
It's the fourth consecutive year for the live virtual nationwide search for the next "Idol," and includes audition days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making the first step in the process easier than ever, according to a news release.
These face-to-face auditions will offer singers real-time feedback, another plus, say "Idol" producers.
Also, "Idol" alum Colin Stough will join hopefuls in the online waiting room prior to their singing for a Q&A, tips and more.
To secure an audition time and view details, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions, visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.