Elton John tribute
Tickets are on sale for the first show in the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee's 2023 performances, featuring Still Standing, an Elton John Tribute, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Poydras Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. Tickets are $30 by visiting artscouncilofpointecoupee.org.
Surreal Salon
Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, opened its 15th annual internationally juried exhibit, "Surreal Salon," celebrating the pop-surrealist/lowbrow movement. Tickets are on sale for its coinciding party, "Surreal Salon Soiree," set for Saturday, Jan 21. Tickets start at $30 by visiting batonrougegallery.org.
Ballet auditions
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is hosting two national summer intensive auditions in the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. These auditions are open to all area dancers. The first will be for the Next Generation Ballet — Patel Conservatory in Tampa, Florida, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. Dancers must be at least 11 years old and ladies must have at least 1 year of pointe experience by the start of the intensive. Cost is $35. Pre-register by visiting strazcenter.org/Next-Generation-Ballet/Summer-Intensives. The second is for the Nashville Ballet, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, for ages 12 and older. Cost is $35 with pre-registration, $40 for walk ups. Pre-register by visiting nashvilleballet.com/siinfo.
Star Awards
Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's annual Star Awards at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Tickets are $40 and include entertainment and dinner by visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
Chamber concert
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's next concert in its Lamar Family Chamber Series at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 400 Marquette Ave. Tickets are $35 by calling (225) 383-0500, ext. 100, or visiting brso.org.
Boys in the Band
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "The Boys in the Band," opening Friday, Jan. 20, in its Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting TheatreBR.org.
Lunchtime Lagniappe
The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will feature Lori Latrice Martin as its "Lunchtime Lagniappe!" brown bag lunch speaker from noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Martin is a professor of African and African American Studies at LSU and is author of the Images of the South book series' "South Baton Rouge." Admission is free. Visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
Auditions
Auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Visit forms.gle/eJi5MwfJnsVkK2w87 to fill out the audition form and theatrebr.org for more information.