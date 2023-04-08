When expectant parents' joy turns to heartache in an instant, feelings of loneliness and despair rush in. .
Just ask Anne Ancelet, who's experienced the loss of seven great-grandbabies, and Christine Fritscher, who lost a newborn in 2020. The women's common bond: Born with Angel Wings.
Nine years ago, when Ancelet, of Baton Rouge, got the news of her first great-grandbaby's passing, she and her husband, Cliff, were understandably devastated.
"It really tore me up," Anne Ancelet recalls. "I've always just worshiped babies."
Ancelet found comfort with some yarn and a hook, crocheting small blankets. She had no notion of what she'd do with the infant-sized coverings, no earthly idea that Born with Angel Wings would become her full-time mission.
The 501c3 nonprofit organization makes and donates burial garments for infants who "earn their wings at birth." But the group Ancelet founded doesn't stop there. Angel Wings supplies boxes of curated items, including the garments, to 10 area hospitals, with plans to add four more in the near future. Other families needing assistance reach out to Angel Wings by phone or online.
During the start of the coronavirus lockdown, Fritscher and husband, Blake, of Ponchatoula, welcomed and had to say goodbye to Nora Dell, their second baby and first daughter. While at Lakeview Hospital in Covington, a nurse brought the couple a box from Angel Wings.
"Just knowing that she was taken care of and could be dressed in something, not just a hospital blanket, was a great feeling," Fritscher said.
'God spoke to my heart'
Ancelet credits divine intervention for steering her to Angel Wings.
"He told me that this is what I was to do, make these blankets for babies that were stillborn or miscarried or full term, whatever, you know, had passed away," Ancelet recalls. "And so, I just kept crocheting.
"Another day, God told me that he wanted me to take these things into hospitals for the parents, you know, that had lost their babies, and not to charge anything."
She researched, located a dress pattern and set to work on that first infant dress. Not a fan of or adept in sewing, it took a long time, she said.
Upon completion, she put the tiny satin garment on a doll she had used for sizing.
"I didn't think I'd ever use it," she says.
A call from a former co-worker about a mother expected to lose her full-term baby that week send Ancelet out to a baby boutique for a christening gown for the baby, hat, shoes and socks. While mailing the package to Mississippi, Ancelet and a postal worker's conversation surrounding the contents of the package led to another request.
"My brother lost his baby girl last night," the worker said, in tears. "Can you get me something for her? She's only like a pound and a half."
Back at home in her "Angel" room, Ancelet took a dress from one of her pattern dolls, and crocheted some hats, finishing them off with pink rosebuds.
More requests came, volunteers came on board without being asked, the Angel Room grew into the Angel Studio, transformed from the Ancelets' backyard garage, and Born with Angel Wings has soared since.
Monetary donations and corporate sponsorships keep the nonprofit afloat.
With chapters in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge and Tangipahoa parishes, volunteers gather for workshops, work days and smaller groups for "fun days" at the Angel Studio for the assembly line-like detailed work of sewing garments, making hats, shoes, socks, diapers, blankets and more for inclusion in each Angel Wings gift. Angel Wings is also Cliff Ancelet's mission. Now retired, he cooks, does the bookkeeping, hauls boxes, whatever the group needs.
Other volunteers live in Pennsylvania, Chicago, Michigan and other states, Ancelet said. Angel Wings supplies all materials, down to spools of thread, that the volunteers need. Those out-of-state are mailed their supplies and mail back their finished products.
The majority of the dresses are made from deconstructed wedding gown donations, the seamstresses trimming all the embellishments and using them and the material to create the tiny gowns, which come in different sizes to fit the infants' varying gestation ranges.
In each box, the grieving family finds:
- Burial garments, including the socks, booties, hats, etc. and keepsake shoes
- A handmade blanket
- Mommy and me bracelets for the mother and baby
- A "Daddy of an Angel" wristband
- A crucifix
- A teddy bear
- A journal
- A small bag for a lock of the infant's hair and an accompanying poem
- A packet of forget-me-not seeds to plant in memory of their little one
- A book on grieving
- A small photo album
- An Angel Wings brochure and card
- A resources card detailing how to make funeral arrangements and obtain financial assistance and other help
"We're particular on everything, you know, because this is gonna be the only garments this baby is ever going to wear," Ancelet says. "And the only garments that the parents are ever going to see these babies in. And so, we want them to be as perfect as what we can get them.
"One of the gentlemen said that he was very sad that that was gonna be the only wedding dress his little girl would ever wear."
The volunteers are now working on a scaled-down version of the packages for the parents of babies with early miscarriages.
"We have over a hundred volunteers. They're all angels," Ancelet says.
For her work with the nonprofit, Ancelet was recently selected by Nexstar Media Inc. as the Remarkable Woman of the Year for Baton Rouge. She has since advanced to the national competition in Hollywood. Nexstar owns and operates WGMB, Channel 44, and WBRL, Channel 21.
A mom turned Angel
There's one more item in the Angel Wing gift boxes now, by way of the Fritschers and their extended family.
After the loss of Nora Dell, her grandmother, Helen Ford Dufreche, also of Ponchatoula, began making beaded dragonflies as Christmas ornaments in memory of Nora. When Ancelet saw photos of the dragonflies she got the idea to add them into the Angel boxes.
Fritscher and her mother had already reached out about volunteering, so now the two and some additional volunteers are making these latest trinkets.
The family got the idea for dragonflies after seeing them land in their yard during pandemic, sometimes even upon the Fritschers' 4-year-old son, Christian. They also now have another son, Ford, 1.
"And you know the legend of the dragonflies? That they're sent from heaven like angels," Fritscher said. A poem explaining the legend is included in each box, too.
Speaking of angels, Nora Dell's other grandmother, Julie Fritscher, a Mandeville artist, painted a set of large angel wings for the Angel Studio and another set for the young couple's home, where a "Nora wall" honors the memory of their baby.
"I heard of the boxes before. I went to nursing school and learned about stillbirth and how some organizations do it, but never did I think that I would be recipient of a box," Fritscher said. "But it was such a breath of fresh air in such a dark time. … They truly thought of everything. All I can say, it was like a light in the darkness that day."
For more information, visit https://bornwithangelwings.com/.