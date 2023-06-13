The 18th annual charity garden and pond tour, held at the colorful and vibrant home of Charbel and Ruth Harb, will once again go ahead on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18.
Tours for public viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 841 Pastureview Drive in Oak Hills in Baton Rouge.
Charbel Harb is the former owner of Harb’s Oasis in Baton Rouge, and his and his wife's garden is famous for its wide variety of plants and unique landscaping.
Harb said he was looking forward to showing people through his garden, which he called "an experience."
"I have a beautiful garden, I specialize in exotic displays. … It's something I feel I need to share with other people," he said.
"We raise a lot of money every year and we also get to have a lot of fun."
Harb, whose passion for gardening is well-known, said he spends four to five hours every week weeding his garden. He also plants throughout the year, adding new plants until just days before the show.
Though retired from Harb's Oasis, he still runs the Market at the Oasis farmers market every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Over 320 varieties of plants will be on display, along with ponds, waterfalls, and a "creative" outdoor kitchen. Also getting in on the occasion is neighbor Robert Wu, whose contribution is a Koi fish pond complete with 2-foot-long Koi.
The tour will also feature an art exhibit throughout the garden, also created by Charbel Harb. Members of the Redstick Cares team will be on hand to guide visitors through the afternoon’s activities.
Admission is free with the donation of shelf-stable items, such as shelf-stable milk, rice, pasta, and tinned and canned goods. A $5 donation is welcomed at the tour entrance. Proceeds will go to local nonprofit RedStick Cares and its programs for young adults with autism and a community food pantry.
Preregistration for the Garden and Pond tour is highly suggested to secure a spot. Tickets can be reserved at www.redstickcares.org/fathersday.