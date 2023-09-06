Tickets are still be available for the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge's annual CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.
Although online signups have closed and seating is limited, those interested in attending can call the IFGBR office at (225) 267-5600 for more information. Individuals of all faiths are invited. Tickets are $22 and are expected to still be available at the door.
The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Baton Rouge Stake Center (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints), 10335 Highland Road.
"Love thy Neighbor: The Path to a Brighter Future" is this year's theme.
"This interfaith program will focus on how our faith-loving God and loving our neighbor can light the way to change in a time of violence and tension in the community," said the Rev. Jon Parks, IFGBR executive director.
Featured speakers will be two Baton Rouge faith leaders: The Rev. Mary Moss, founder/director of Louisiana Area Women in Ministry and pastor of St. Alma Baptist Church, will speak on loving God; and Lynn Clark, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, will talk on loving one's neighbor.
There also will be a time of prayer for people in the community who are waging peace in the midst of rising violence and tension.
The IFGBR was established in 1986. The group "serves as a catalyst for communication, coordination and collaboration among the local faith community. Its mission is to serve as a catalyst to enhance unity, justice and peace," according to a news release.