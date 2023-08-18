"Chances" is not the solution, but it's a solution.
If offered in tandem with other initiatives, Baton Rouge filmmaker Scott R. Sullivan believes his 90-minute film could be a pathway to healing from gun violence or any other type of violence in the community.
Sullivan's Sulliscope Films partnered with the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office to bring Sullivan's writing from page to screen.
"We hope that the youth who see this film will be able to make better choices that don't involve gun retaliation or gun violence," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.
Funding for the film that the DA's office provided came from the Department of Corrections and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, Moore said.
"The whole rationale was to address the trauma that's experienced in communities that are facing gun violence or any type of violence, really," Sullivan, who also directed the film, said. "The takeaway is that we need to be able to identify or acknowledge these are traumatic situations. Also, explore exactly how that trauma is affecting us, and to have more conversations about pathways to healing."
"Chances" will have an open-to-the-public premiere screening at Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10 at 7:10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $7 and few seats remained as of Thursday evening. Sullivan said another screening soon is possible.
"This is not just for any one group of people. If you have a gun violence problem in the city, whether you are directly affected by it or not, just knowing that it's there is traumatic some way," Sullivan said.
Sullivan collaborated with Moore on the film's focus — a young boy growing up at home with a mother and brother, going to school and then into adulthood, where he experiences a shooting. The story then shows how that incident plays out for the young man the rest of his life and that of others.
The majority of "Chances" was shot at Celtic Studios in Baton Rouge with a few simple sets and about 17 actors, mostly from Baton Rouge, making a shooting time of seven days possible, Sullivan said.
As for the main character, Kevin, played by Trevon Pope, the director said he didn't write Kevin as any specific person.
"But you feel like you've known this guy. This is a story that's all too common," Sullivan said. "And so the hope is that someone will see themselves in some way in this character and not only latch onto what he's going through, but what he did to get out of what he's doing, what he was in.
"That's the hope, that it changes somebody's mind, changes their behavior, their attitude, and that they have a chance just like this character does," Sullivan said.
After its premiere, Moore envisions "Chances" as becoming a teaching component of a gun diversion program presented by his office.
"We were always looking to see if there's a way that we can develop a program that would help young people, particularly young black males that are being arrested in gun possession cases, that may be (cases of) guns with drugs, and are first offenders for the most part," the DA said.
"I think this is the first time in the country that I've heard of any program that uses a film as a teaching model for gun diversion. So it will be interesting to see," Moore said.