Going antique shopping?
Perhaps setting aside an entire weekend is a good idea for your pursuit of vintage treasures and knickknacks. Why? Because antique shopping has morphed from a one-shop-afternoon experience to a travel destination.
Which is why these days it's simply called "antiquing." It's also why Marcia Huffman began the website antiquetrail.com.
The Huntsville, Alabama, resident recognized a need for an antiquing travel guide, beginning with her home state. She's since taken on several friends as employees, who have traced antique trails through 27 states and continue to expand.
Louisiana antiquing destinations are included in the mix. Huffman's assistant, Pattie Miller, said the website also distributes brochures in the state's antiques districts.
"We have a feature called 'Plan a Trip' on our website, where you can enter your location and destination," Miller said. "The feature will then map out your route, which will include antique stores, bed-and-breakfasts and flea markets. A lot of people will print that out and carry it with them as they travel."
To find, go to the website, click on "Louisiana," which will bring you to louisianaantiquetrail.com, where you'll find a listing of shops, along with antiques markets, fairs and events.
So far, there are 70 listings for Louisiana, including 35 antique malls, 25 shops, two flea markets, four antique shows and three bed-and-breakfasts.
If you want to map your trip, visit the site's "Plan a Trip" feature and antiquetrail.com/route, and type in your information.
In the meantime, here are suggestions for destination events to add to your antiquing calendar:
Denham Springs Antique Village's Fall Festival on Oct. 7: The Antique Village hosts two festivals a year on Range Avenue with more than 150 vendor booths selling antiques, art, greenery and crafts. Food vendors also are available, along with live music at Train Station Park. All of the stores are open in the village. For more information, visit denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net/ds-antique-village-festival-information.
Ponchatoula Antique Trade Days — Arts & Crafts Fair on the first full weekends in November and March: This event takes place in Ponchatoula's historic downtown area and includes antiques, crafts, collectibles, artwork by local and national artists. Admission is free. For more information, visit ponchatoulaantiquetradedays.com.
Holiday Market at the Mill, Nov. 17-18, New Roads: Market at the Mill is a biannual event that takes place in the spring and fall at the Cottonseed Oil Mill, located on Mill Street in New Roads. The Mill dates back to 1900 and operated until 1979. It was largely vacant and unused until 2011, when the City of New Roads restored the building to host the first Market at the Mill. The event is now a shopping extravaganza that has grown to 135 vendors, which includes antiques, arts and crafts, collectibles, food and music. Tickets are $5 per day or $10 for a weekend pass. For more information, visit marketatthemillnewroads.com.
Old Schoolhouse Antique Fair & Yard Sale, Oct. 13-15, Washington: This event takes place in October and April at the Old Schoolhouse Antique Mall, 123 Church St., Washington with hundreds of vendors selling antiques, collectibles, arts and crafts and other wares. The two-story schoolhouse mall also is open during this time, and food is available for purchase. Admission is free. For more information, visit oldschoolhouseantiquemall.com.
TaWaSi Antiques & Art Show, Sept. 8-10, Thibodaux: This is the 45th year for this curated show, which takes place in the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 Canal Blvd., in Thibodaux, and feature quality dealers from across the country offering such items as antique furniture, jewelry, books, glassware, art, silver and tools. Food also is available for purchase. The $10 admission is good for all three days. Parking is free. For more information, visit tawasi.net.
Slidell Antiques & Crafts Street Fair, Oct. 28-29: This event takes place in October and March in Slidell's historic Old Town with more than 100 vendors offering antiques, crafts, retail items, food and live music. Admission is free. For more information, visit slidellstreetfair.com.
French Market District, New Orleans: This year-round, open market at 1008 N. Peters St., New Orleans, is the oldest public market in the United States. It has been standing on the same site since 1791, where it offers six blocks of flea markets, farmers markets, restaurants and cafes. Admission is free. For more information, visit frenchmarket.org.
Greenwood Flea Market: This market operates Saturdays and Sundays year-round at 9249 Jefferson Paige Road, Greenwood, and is northwest Louisiana's largest indoor flea market. Here, you'll find 150 indoor and 30 outdoor booths and a full service grill for breakfast and lunch. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on both days, and admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/Greenwood.Flea.
Covington Antiques & Uniques Festival: This festival happens in April at 419 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The show offers antiques, vintage collectibles and crafts, architectural salvage, a live auction, appraisals and demonstrations, historic walking tours, classic cars, food and music. Admission is free. For more information, visit CovingtonAntiquesAndUniquesFestival.com.
Breaux Bridge City Wide Garage Sale on Oct. 7: Breaux Bridge is known for its collection of antiques stores and malls, which can be visited throughout the year. So why not plan a weekend around the citywide garage sale, where you not only can walk into the stores but also shop the sale between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 1290 Rees St. The sale will include a flea market, crafts, antiques, collectibles and household items. Admission is free. For more information, visit lafayettetravel.com/event/breaux-bridge-city-wide-garage-sale/34022/.
Vintage Market Days of Southwest Louisiana, Oct. 22-23, DeRidder: This event takes place at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds, 506 West Drive, DeRidder. Vintage Market Days is an upscale, vintage-inspired market. featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, food and seasonal plantings. Admission is $10 on Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday. For more information, visit vintagemarketdays.com/market/sw-louisiana/index.php.