The folks at "Antiques Roadshow" just love Louisiana.
The PBS/WGBH series visited New Orleans in 2001 and 2017 and Baton Rouge in 2013. The Red Stick will play host again when the show shoots three episodes for its 28th season at LSU's Rural Life Museum on Tuesday, May 2.
The mega-popular Monday night show, PBS' most-watched ongoing series, combines history lessons and treasure hunting with adventure as ticket holders find out the estimated monetary worth of their family treasures or flea market finds.
“Holding events at properties like LSU Rural Life Museum provides an enriching experience for our guests and audiences that they may otherwise miss,” Marsha Bemko, "Roadshow" executive producer, said. “Our cameras blanket the property, capturing appraisals with the action of the event as a backdrop and when possible, taking our audience ‘backstage’ to learn about meaningful history and cultures across our country.”
The "Roadshow" crew plans to shoot its segments outdoors at Rural Life, which offers scenic gardens and 32 historic outbuildings spread over its 25 acres at Interstate 10 and Essen Lane.
In 2013, the "Roadshow" event took place at the downtown Raising Cane's River Center, where, during one of the free verbal appraisals, a French Art Deco ring, circa 1930, that was purchased as cubic zirconia but is actually a diamond, was valued at $100,000. Also turning up were four Rembrandt and James McNeill Whistler etchings likewise appraised for $100,000. One of the Baton Rouge episodes also gave viewers a glimpse into the history of a copy of "The Book of Magic," which was inscribed by the owner's former college roommate — Jim Morrison, of The Doors.
A total of 2,100 pairs of tickets for the all-day event have been distributed to randomly selected winners; no tickets will be available at the door. Each ticket holder can bring two items for appraisal (and must bring at least one). They will receive an approximation of value for each, regardless of whether or not they are selected by the producers to be recorded for television.
Early bird tickets contest winners will be admitted at 6:30 a.m., with regular entry starting at 7:30 a.m. Ticket holders will be admitted every hour according to the time on their ticket, and items will be appraised all day.
The 19 entrance time slots are as follows:
Morning — 7:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Midday — 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Afternoon — 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Go to www.lpb.org/roadshowbr for more info.