It's that time again: The annual Spring Fling plant sale is coming to the LSU Hilltop Arboretum on Saturday and Sunday.
As ever, the sale will consist of all sorts of plants including small trees, shrubs, flowers, ferns and ground covers.
Experts will be on hand to help dole out advice and help with questions about plant selections.
Natives will make up a large proportion of the plants for sale. Last year, roughly 30% to 50% of the inventory consisted of native plants. Generally speaking, plants that are native to the region are easier to grow than non-natives, and provide more benefits for the ecosystem.
Curious about what's available? A plant availability list will be posted online at https://www.lsu.edu/hilltop/events/spring_fling/spring_fling.php.
Bringing your own wagon or cart is encouraged, though a limited number of wagons will be available for rent. These come with a volunteer to pull the wagon.
Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.
This year, the Hilltop Gift Shop and Garden Sale will be joined by specialty plant and garden vendors in Vendor Village, located under the open-air pavilion. Except for Felco clippers, all items in the gift shop will be discounted by 25%.
Friends of Hilltop Arboretum are eligible for several benefits. Those who have previously become a member online at the $35 level or above can enjoy a member-only shopping day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Members at the Azalea level ($50) and above will receive another 10% off plants, while members at the Redbud level, $75 and above, will receive another 10% discount on gift shop items.
All Spring Fling purchases from Hilltop are tax free.
Shoppers are encouraged to park in the Oak Hills subdivision and walk into the arboretum from Pecan Grove Court. For safety reasons, parking on Highland Road is to be avoided.
The LSU Hilltop Arboretum is located at 11855 Highland Road, Baton Rouge. Sale hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.