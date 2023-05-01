Kelli Hutchinson and AnnMarie Brumley are more than just pretty faces.
Much more.
Sure, both women hold pageant titles — Hutchinson is Miss Louisiana World America for 2023, while Brumley won the 2023 International Junior Miss Louisiana crown in January — but it's what they're doing with these titles that's making a difference.
Sharing her story
"Teaching and motivating people is my passion," said Hutchinson, who juggles owning The Hair Show salon, hosting a podcast, maintaining a social media presence and, most importantly, being a mom.
She's a Denham Springs native now living in Baton Rouge.
After being crowned Mrs. Louisiana State in 2017, Hutchinson, realizing her title brought with it public influence, zeroed in on motivational speaking as the platform during her reign.
"I had some of the best experiences ever working with The Salvation Army," she recalled.
One particular talk to a girls' youth group in 2018 resulted in a personal breakthrough for the 30-something Hutchinson as well.
"I was going to talk about body image and self-esteem. … I ended up talking about rape. And so many little girls were touched by the fact that I was so honest, that it really helped a lot of people."
Molested by a family member at age 6 and the victim of date rape at 16, Hutchinson had kept those traumas hidden for years behind her dimpled cheeks, classic beauty queen smile and bubbly personality.
"It was something that was so private to me that I felt compelled for some reason to talk about it. And when I did, I think that was the moment where I was healed," she said.
"I wasn't hurt anymore. I felt empowered by it. … It just made me feel like I was in the right place doing the right thing."
Other motivational talks have concentrated on body positivity and embracing your differences.
In fact, Hutchinson believes that surviving the ordeal has given her an immense determination to succeed at different challenges. For example, raising her daughters, a 100-pound weight loss, starting her former local TV series, "Glitter & Gossip," launching her new podcast, "The Drip," and adjusting to life post-divorce.
She's incorporated her multifaceted career, personal and pageant life into her Instagram and TikTok presence. Her Instagram was averaging 100,000 views a week before she upped her TikTok focus. On the latter platform, her highest number of views in a week has topped 1 million.
Add to that Hutchinson's launching a new business, Podcast Studio, where "The Drip" is created.
"So basically what I'll be doing is teaching people how to create podcasts, and doing it just audio or audio and visual," she said.
The next contest for Hutchinson is the Ms. World America pageant in Miami in August.
An 'epic' endeavor
When it came to choosing her platform, Brumley, 20, looked inward. The Baton Rouge native who now resides in Dutchtown deals with her cause — invisible illnesses — on a daily basis.
She's the youth advocate for the EPIC Foundation (Empowering People with Invisible Chronic Illness). It's a global 501(c)3 organization headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.
Among Brumley's chronic conditions are Ehler-Danlos syndromes, a group of connective tissue disorders; dysautonomia, a malfunction of the autonomic nervous system; and scoliosis, curvature of the spine.
The year 2019 was one for the books for Brumley, including treatment for multiple blood clots in her lungs and a six-hour-plus scoliosis surgery. The ultra-rare clot condition alone took a few hospital visits and patient persistence to diagnose and treat properly.
"I couldn't even tell you how many screws I have in my back, but I do have two rods," Brumley said.
Her December surgery that year came just after she'd completed her lead-role run as Maria in Tri-Parish Ballet's "The Nutcracker" holiday production. Unfortunately, her spinal condition ultimately led her to pause her dancing pursuits.
"I went back to dancing three months post-op, which is very extraordinary, and my doctor was very impressed with me," Brumley said.
She was also on a competition dance team that left her disappointed that was unable to do everything she wanted to do.
"I was in agonizing pain every day just because I was doing something that I loved," she said. "But my body told me no."
Keeping her busy these days is her full-time job at Coldwell Banker One, working out in the evenings, her EPIC advocacy and, of course, pageants.
"I found a foundation (EPIC) that doesn't specify one illness. I've become really close to the board with the foundation, which is how I ended up becoming a youth advocate," she said.
When she decided to lean into the beauty queen dreams of her childhood, a Google search sent her to pageant planet.com, "one of the biggest websites for a pageant girl," said Brumley.
She dipped her heels into the pageant pool at an open call for the National American Miss organization. She competed for a national All-American Miss title later that year.
"I just knew I needed to have confidence to do really great in my interview. And I brought in what I could and I left with a lot more confidence than I got there with," she said. "And that's kind of when it started, when I was like, this is something that I really want to continue to do."
Brumley could easily be an advocate for the pageant biz as well.
"So it is definitely not like anything you see on television; it's nothing close to 'Toddlers & Tiaras,'" she said in reference to the former TLC series featuring bratty children in poofy dresses along with their pushy parents.
"Everyone's a big family. Everyone lifts one another up."
