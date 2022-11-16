hallock1

'Aged Pot' by Carol Hallock will be on view at Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

White Light Night

The annual art festival featuring Louisiana artists, makers and others will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday in Mid City. Get in some Christmas shopping, enjoy live music in several locations and catch dinner in the neighborhood's many restaurants. midcitymerchantsbr.org

Game On @ the Library

Celebrate International Games Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. At the free, all-ages event, see how many different games you can play in a day — card games, life-sized games, board games, virtual reality games. ebrpl.com

Broadmoor Arts & Crafts Festival

It's the 49th year for this two-day fair happening at Broadmoor Senior High School, 10100 Goodwood Blvd. Hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Offering hundreds of artists and craftsmen, admission is $3.

View comments