White Light Night
The annual art festival featuring Louisiana artists, makers and others will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday in Mid City. Get in some Christmas shopping, enjoy live music in several locations and catch dinner in the neighborhood's many restaurants. midcitymerchantsbr.org
Game On @ the Library
Celebrate International Games Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. At the free, all-ages event, see how many different games you can play in a day — card games, life-sized games, board games, virtual reality games. ebrpl.com
Broadmoor Arts & Crafts Festival
It's the 49th year for this two-day fair happening at Broadmoor Senior High School, 10100 Goodwood Blvd. Hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Offering hundreds of artists and craftsmen, admission is $3.