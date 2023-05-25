FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
GREATER BATON ROUGE MODEL RAILROADERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. Miniature train models and running of model trains on large track system. Free. greaterbrrailroaders.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
SENSORY FRIENDLY FILM SHOWING OF DISNEY'S "THE LITTLE MERMAID": 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., AMC Baton Rouge 16, 16040 Hatteras Ave. Hosted by the Magnolia Rose Foundation for Autism Acceptance. Also, a meet and greet with both the new live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Little Mermaid characters from the Petite Princess company. will run from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free, children; $10, adults. (225) 255-2477 or (225) 347-1981.
LUNCHBOX COMEDY FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Cabin & Courtyard Events, 5405 La. 44, Gonzales. Featuring three comedy shows, an '80s cover band, DJ, improv comedy, prizes and vendors. $10-$20. eventbrite.com.
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies and more.
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA. Local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies and more.
"LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Presented by Films at the Manship. For mature audiences. $10.50. manshiptheatre.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
"COPPÉLIA": 9:30 a.m., Baker Library, 3501 Groom Road; 11:30 a.m., Zachary Library, 1900 Church St.; 1:30 p.m., Central Library, 11260 Joor Road; and 3:30 p.m., Greenwell Springs Regional Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Youth Ballet summer touring show. Free, but some locations require preregistration. batonrougeballet.org.
ONGOING
.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Exhibit by member artists James Burke, Sarah House, Brian Kelly and Liz Lessner, through June 1. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Highlights of the Derek Gordon and Rodolfo Ramirez Collection: A Retrospective," through Wednesday. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Spring Art Show." (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore" in the Republic Finance Gallery, through July 2; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through Aug. 1; and "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "I, Too, am Thornton Dial," through July 2. "Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," through July 30. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. https://www.brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. "Art & Addiction: The Art of Ben Peabody," through June 4. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.