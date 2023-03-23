FRIDAY
GUMBO LUNCH: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St. Shrimp or chicken and sausage gumbo (dine-in, take-out or drive-thru pickup for pre-orders). $12 and up. stjamesgumbo.square.site.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
TALL SHIP TOURS: Downtown riverfront next to the USS KIDD Museum. Check out the four decks of the NAO Trinidad, a Spanish-built replica of the 16th-century flagship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition. $25 per person; children under 5 with an adult are admitted free; fee covers access to the USS Kidd Veterans Museum and both ships.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"HOLY FAMILY SCHOOL BEAR FAIR": 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, school grounds, 335 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Live music, rides, games, auctions, raffle and food. hfsbearfair.com.
"ROCK OF AGES": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. $25-$35. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
EAST BATON ROUGE MASTER GARDENER PLANT SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane. Select from thousands of locally grown perennials, annuals and succulents. Entry is free and open to the public. ebrmg.wildapricot.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
BATON ROUGE BALLET THEATRE YOUTH BALLET AUDITIONS: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., The Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. For Baton Rouge area dancers entering 5th-9th grades in Fall 2023. Fee to try out, $15. https://batonrougeballet.org/youth-ballet/
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
GREATER BATON ROUGE MODEL RAILROADERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. Miniature train models and running of model trains on large track system. Free. greaterbrrailroaders.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
BREC CONTINUOUS EASTER EGG HUNT: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Two hours of back-to-back egg hunts, music and a children’s village full of activities and games including inflatables, balloon artists, a magician and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. Free. brec.org/egghunts.
SOUNDS OF SILENCE EVENT: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. STEM demos, crafts, music-making activities, a universe of stories, a Saturday Science lecture at 3 p.m. by LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy Dr. Geoff Clayton: "The First Exciting Discoveries with the James Webb Space Telescope." Panel discussion, musical performance and Q&A, 7 p.m. Free.
BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 1 p.m., Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Focusing Author Judge Freddie Pitcher Jr.'s novel, "Breaking Barriers: A View from the Bench." A question-and-answer session with Pitcher and guests will follow. https://louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/.
HILARY HAHN WITH THE BATON ROUGE SYMPHONY: 8 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St. Part of the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Great Performers in Concert series. $42 and up. brso.org.
SUNDAY
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
SUNDAYS @ 4: Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Former Louisiana Poet Laureate John Warner Smith and fiction writer and poet Charles deGravelles will read from their work. Free. https://www.batonrougegallery.org/.
WEDNESDAY
OPEN MIC NIGHT: THE WRITER'S WORKSHOP: 6:30 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Topic will be "The Social Issue of Crime." artsbr.org.
"DOCUMENTING NATURE AROUND YOU": 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hilltop Arboretum, Beverly Brown Coates Auditorium, 11855 Highland Road. Subtitled "A Community-based Effort to Identify the Natural World," the program will be led by Amber King. $10, members; $15 nonmembers. https://www.lsu.edu/hilltop/index.php.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY
"MAMMA MIA! EXTRAVAGANZA!": 7 p.m., St. Amant High School Commons, 12035 La. 431. Free, but donations welcome. https://www.facebook.com/stamanttheatre/.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Member exhibit, “Celebrate Baton Rouge!”, with reception April 30. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Works by artist members Sam Corso, Marcus McAllister and Tom Richard. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. Works by Associated Women in the Arts, through April 24. Reception set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Baton Rouge Plein Air Artists Group Show," through April 22. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
THE GALLERY AT THE MANSHIP: 100 Lafayette St. "Becky Fos," through April 30. Free. manshiptheatre.org/exhibit/becky-fos.
IN THE MOOD — WATERCOLOR CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, BREC's Studio in the Park, Cedarcrest Park, 2490 Silverest Ave. For beginning and experienced painters, this class will help you create stunning skies and atmospheric effects. Guided by local artist Roberta Loflin.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Artistry and Accuracy: The Botanical Illustrations of Margaret Stones," through May 7 in the Catwalk Gallery. "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through April 30 in the Colonnade Gallery. "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Nathalie Beras' "Voyages," through March 31. (225) 389-7180 or design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries/glassell-gallery.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "I, Too, am Thornton Dial," through July 2. "Some Boys, a Few Bunnies, and One Lousy Unicorn: Sculptures by Alex Podesta," through April 2; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?", Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. https://www.brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
MID-CITY ARTISANS: 516 Moore St., Suite 101. Lori Demand and Claudine Diamond exhibit, through April 16. https://www.mid-cityartisans.com/
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
SIP & SPIN: POTTERY WHEEL THROWING CLASS: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Presented by Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. $125 (seating for two). eventbrite.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.