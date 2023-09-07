The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, Sept. 14.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. Evening sky viewings follow at 8:30 p.m. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
GREATER BATON ROUGE MODEL RAILROADERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. Miniature train models and running of model trains on large track system. Free. greaterbrrailroaders.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: OPERATION FILTRATION: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
BOOK SIGNING: noon, Barnes & Noble, 2590 Citiplace Court. Jeremy White will be signing copies of his book, "The Little Girl at the Bottom of the Picture." https://thelittlegirlatthebottomofthepicture.com/
JAMES HOOD'S "BEAUTIFICA": 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. A 360 journey through worlds real and imagined. $12 and up. lasm.org.
SUNDAY
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: OPERATION FILTRATION: 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
ARGENTINE TANGO DANCE LESSONS: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. With instructor Casey Mills. Walk-ins welcomed. $10. artsbr.org.
TUESDAY
25th ANNUAL SCRABBLE CHALLENGE: 6 p.m., L'Auberge Casino, 777 L'Auberge Ave. Fundraiser for Adult Literacy Advocates. Food, drinks, a silent auction, a split-the-pot raffle, student presentations and three rounds of friendly team scrabble. $35. adultliteracyadvocates.org or (225) 383-1090.
WEDNESDAY
BOOK SIGNING: 5 p.m., The Bookstore Bar, 10466 Airline Highway. Jeremy White will be signing copies of his book, "The Little Girl at the Bottom of the Picture." https://thelittlegirlatthebottomofthepicture.com/
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
BATON ROUGE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRAL SERIES OPENING NIGHT: 7:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St. With new conductor, Adam Johnson, and special guest artist, violinist Kerson Leong. brso.org.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. New work by Rosemary Goodell, David Horton, Christy Diniz-Liffman and Sam Losavio, through Sept. 30. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Members+ Exhibit" with the theme "All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center," through Sept. 13. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. The 36th anniversary show, "Hidden But Still Seen," Sept. 14-Oct. 26. Call (225) 924-6437 or follow the gallery's Facebook page.
JONES WALKER FOYER: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Work of Kathy Dumesnil, through Oct. 8. manshiptheatre.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies," The Republic Finance Gallery, through Jan. 28. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. Art Guild of Louisiana's "River Road Show," through Sept. 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at The University of Alabama," through Dec. 3. "Reveal: Photographs by Jerry Siegel," through Nov. 12. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. “Pirates! The Story Behind the Pirate of the Pacific,” permanent exhibit. usskidd.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Oct. 29. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.
YES WE CANNIBAL: 1600 Government St. Cristina Molina and Jonathan Traviesa's photography/installation, "Under the Highlands." Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and by appointment. (240) 595-9421.