Linda Derosin, left, holds out a Lavender Mint plant for Marcia Booker to smell at the Mizell Farms’ booth at the Red Stick Farmers Market, 5th and Main streets, in January. The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday. There's also a Thursday market from 8 a.m. to noon at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road.