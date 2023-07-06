The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, July 13.
SPOOF NIGHT! WITH "SHE'S ALL THAT": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at favorite films with live commentary, digital skits and audience-curated improv games. Rated R-ish. $14. manshiptheatre.org.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR: 9 a.m. to noon, Magnolia Baptist Church, 960 E. Buchanan St. Event to connect with and serve the south Baton Rouge community to promote healthy living and make the community aware of the available resources covering behavioral health, physical health, food and shelter, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, Senior Citizens, transportation assistance, and more. Free.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
GREATER BATON ROUGE MODEL RAILROADERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. Miniature train models and running of model trains on large track system. Free. greaterbrrailroaders.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: A HAIR-RAISING EXPERIMENT: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
A MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT — JAZZ ON THE BAYOU: 7 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. An evening of entertainment with a six-piece band featuring ScoSax, guest entertainers, a brass band, DJ and more. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sale will go to two local nonprofits serving the Greater Baton Rouge area. $40. manshiptheatre.org.
SUNDAY
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: A HAIR-RAISING EXPERIMENT: 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. "Spring Judged Show," through July 13. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. artguildlouisiana.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "And We Went: 60 Years After the Baton Rouge Swim-In," through July 30. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. Featured artists Anna Lacy and Jessica Haslom, Monday- July 21; "Artsplosion" exhibit by kid campers, July 24-28. "Members+ Exhibit" in August, with the theme "All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center." 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artsbr.org.
JONES WALKER FOYER: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Work of Kathy Dumesnil, through Oct. 8, with reception at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. manshiptheatre.org.
LAMAR ATRIUM GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Remembering Larry Casso," the art of Larry Casso Fine Arts, through Aug. 4. larrycassofinearts.com.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road."Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through Aug. 1; and "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," through July 30. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
LSU'S GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "22nd annual Invitational Summer Art Exhibition," through Aug. 11, with an artists' reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. glassellgallery.org.
LSU TEXTILE & COSTUME MUSEUM: Human Ecology Building, Tower Drive, LSU campus. "'Til Trends Do Us Part: A Retrospective in Changing Fashion in Bridal Wear," through Aug. 31. (225) 578-5992 or email textile@lsu.edu.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” through Aug. 12. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Oct. 29. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.