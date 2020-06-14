Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association has received a $50,000 grant from The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.
The Community Crisis & Disaster Response Grant grant will insure CASA volunteers can continue to help abused and neglected children in foster care during the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
CASA volunteers advocate for the best interest of youngsters, who have often been traumatized by abuse and now face increased anxiety in this health crisis, reach safe, permanent homes, the release says.
Those interesting in becoming a CASA volunteer can register for 45-minute online information session at casabr.org/volunteer. Training sessions are also being conducted online. For more information, call (255) 379-8598 or email volunteer@casabr.org.