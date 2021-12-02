Go traditional
The annual Festival of Lights returns to downtown on Friday, with the lighting of the 25-foot Christmas tree in North Boulevard Town Square, free ice skating, a snow village, half a million twinkling lights along the boulevard and more. Hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. downtownbatonrouge.org.
Get merry
A Very Merry Museum activities run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Ornament making, a scavenger hunt, a holiday-themed planetarium shows — take your pick, it's all included in the regular admission price. lasm.org.
Drive to the country
St. Francisville hosts its Christmas in the Country festival Friday-Sunday. Look for Santa's arrival, a live nativity, carolers, gospel singers and the children’s Christmas parade. The nearby Rosedown Plantation will be decked out in 19th-century style. http://stfrancisvillefestivals.com.