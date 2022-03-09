Springtime is just around the corner and what better way to pair it than with good wine?
And Bousoleil Costal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, has planned the perfect event to fit the bill.
The restaurant will host the David St. Romain Wine Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, March 14. The event will benefit Songs of Survivors and will pair a four course dinner with four wines.
Tickets are $175 by visiting sevn.ly/xe5aXpRU. For information on Songs of Survivors, visit sosmusic.org.
Ochoa Wine Tasting
Speaking of wine, Martin Wine Cellar, 1670 Lobdell Blvd., is hosting an Ochoa Wine Tasting from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
You will taste through Bodegas Ochoa Of Navarra, Spain’s selections, and snack on cheese and meat while exploring the quality and affordability that Ochoa has to offer.
Tickets are $15 by visiting ochoawinetasting.eventbrite.com.
Food truck roundup
Food Trucks at Oak Grove, 17198 Jefferson Highway, will host a Food Truck Roundup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13.
In the food truck lineup are Captiol Seafood, City Gelato, Grammy Kettle Corn, Hurds Stirs, Bean Dip Factory, Boo's Best BBQ, Fry Dayze, That's a Wrap, M&O Sprinkles, Blue Jay SnoBalls and Clayton Live.
Food trucks and kites
The Walker Farmers Market will host Food Trucks & Kites ... A Spring Market Event in the park at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at 30225 Corbin Ave.
The event will include food trucks, kites and shopping
For information, visit facebook.com/walkerfarmersmarket/.
Tacos 'n' Trivia
Tacos 'n' Trivia Thursdays continues at Three Roll Estate, 760 St Philip St., from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
Chow down on some tasty tacos while engaging in some fun trivia competition.
For information, call (225) 615-8044 or visit threeroll.com.
Herb Fest
Looking for some herb plants? Well, it's the time of year to plant them, and The Market at the Oasis, 13827 Coursey Blvd., will have plenty for sale at its Herb Fest from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
The event will feature the Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America, a nonprofit educational organization whose mission is to promote the knowledge, use and delight of herbs through educational programs, research and community engagement.
The organization will be showcasing and selling its extensive selection of herbs alongside the market's usual lineup of vendors.
For information, visit themarketattheoasis.com.
St. Patrick cake decorating
Sign up for St. Patty's Day Cake Decorating Class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Zana's Treat and Eats, 5755 La. 74, St Gabriel.
Tickets are $35 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/277666506997.
Herbs in the kitchen
The Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation will host the free Garden Discoveries series event, "Herbs in the Kitchen," at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The session will be led by Anne Milneck, chef and proprietor of Red Stick Spice Co.
Learn how to make the most of hearty, late-winter herbs including rosemary and tarragon. Milneck will cover the culinary history, along with a little folklore, of robust herbs. The presentation includes a cooking demonstration recording of Milneck creating Tarragon Chicken Salad. There also will be a tasting.
Participants also will learn about the vast world of herbal teas, their benefits and taste native Yaupon tea. The session will be followed by a tour of the Sensory/Herb Garden behind the library.
Seating is limited, so registration is required by calling (225) 231-3750 or by visiting ebrpl.co/garden.