FRIDAY
BREW AT THE ZOO-TICKET SALE KICKOFF PARTY: 5 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Join Friends of the Zoo and Tin Roof for some live music, family fun activities and possibly some zoo animal appearances. Tickets will be sold and some given away. Tin Roof is donating 10 percent of sales during the event to Friends of the Zoo. Tickets go on sale to the public Wednesday.
PECHAKUCHA NIGHT VOL. IX: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Guest speakers cover their topic with 20 images in 400 seconds. Cost $10. artsbr.org.
FAMILY DINNER IMPROV SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The comedy troupe hosts games and performs skits. Ages 17 and up. $3. manshiptheatre.org, (866) 451-2787.
MOVIES & MUSIC ON THE LAWN WITH "THE MARK OF ZORRO" AND HYDRA PLANE: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Local psychedelic fusion band Hydra Plane provides the soundtrack to the action-packed 1920 silent film "The Mark of Zorro." $7; free for members. batonrougegallery.org.
SOUTH BEACH PARTY: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton. $10 at varsitytheatre.com.
SATURDAY
RECYCLED READS GIFT BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Parish Library, 3434 North Blvd. Featuring books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Cash only.
SPAIN STREET NEIGHBORHOOD PARK RIBBON-CUTTING: 9 a.m., 2102 Spain St. Ceremony marking completion of park renovations. Coffee and breakfast will be served.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about stars and constellations in the local night sky; planetarium show to follow. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
FRUIT STAND DAY: Noon to 4 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Tin Roof will release multiple fruited brews along with local vendors, organic produce, gourmet food and live music.
10/31 CONSORTIUM'S ANNUAL MEMBER MEETING: noon, Main Library, Room 102, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Preparations for the upcoming Halloween season will be discussed. Snacks available; children welcome. Costumes or Halloween flair encouraged.
"INTENSIFY" ALBUM CONCERT CIRCUS ARTS & DANCE SHOWCASE SPECTACULAR: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., The Dunham School's Brown-Holt Chapel Arts Center, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. A multi-dimensional, multi-media concert featuring a live orchestra, circus arts, multiple dance troupes, and a story arch as a live role-playing game. $20 in advance, $30 at the door. justinrayna.com/intensify.
MID CITY RISING: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Featuring some of Mid City's merchants, live music, food and art at the new season of this monthly event.
BATON ROUGE BEER FEST CELEBRATING CAPITAL CITY'S FINEST: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. Featuring a selection of beer chosen by Mockler Beverage, food, and live music by The ZipTies.
CONTRA DANCE: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Alban's Chapel, corner of Dalrymple Drive and Highland Road. Beginners welcome. Short lesson at 4:45 p.m. Live music by the Kitchen Session. All dances taught. No partner required. Adults $6, under 18 free. (225) 803-9194.
NINTH ANNUAL HAPPY'S 5000: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square. The Happys5000 features a fast and fun downtown route that welcomes runners, joggers, or crawlers to compete, followed by live music, food and beer. $30-35 at eventbrite.com.
LOUISIANA MILITARY BENEFIT: 8 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. A rock concert with all proceeds to benefit the Louisiana Military Charities featuring The Atomic Punks, 5150 and Motley Inc. $20-$75 at varsitytheatre.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: A HAIR-RAISING EXPERIMENT: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the chemistry of a product that helps keep you looking your best. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
MONDAY
FOUR Ps ON A PLATE: 11:30 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Enjoy lunch at the museum and listen to the BouillaBabes discuss "Preparing, Pairing, Plating and Photographing Food." Bring your own lunch; drinks are provided. Nonmembers $7, members pay $5. Last class date. lasm.org.
MONDAY-FRIDAY
BATON ROUGE BALLET THEATRE SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE: 9 a.m. each day, The Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Nationally and internationally acclaimed teachers Shelby Williams, Dwayne Holliday and Taylor Mitchell will teach for one week. artsbr.org.
WEDNESDAY
FIRST WEDNESDAY OPENING RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. An opening reception featuring the latest works from artists Mary Ann Caffery, Rosemary Goodell and Alex Podesta on display through August. batonrougegallery.org.
COCKTAIL CLASSIC: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd. Featuring four special cocktails with a unique twist and a paired menu. Space is limited. Reservations at sullivanssteakhouse.com, (225) 925-1161.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC!: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Open mic comedy sign-ups start at 8 p.m. with the free show beginning at 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
VAUDEVILLE AT LOUISIANA CULINARY INSTITUTE: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway. Featuring five performing acts, hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and a three-course meal with paired adult beverages by BRQ Restaurant and Bacon and Fig events. $70 at eventbrite.com.
FORUM 35 UNCORKED: SUMMER 2018: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Old Bogan Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. Combine your love for food, wine and passion for a good cause. $5-$40 at eventbrite.com.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The latest works from artists Mary Ann Caffery, Rosemary Goodell and Alex Podesta on display in August. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Rural Engineuity" and "Fait á la Main: The Acadian Handicraft Project," on display through Aug. 5. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a collection spotlight on "Angela Gregory," "Jerry Uelsmann: Confluence" and "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects," all on display through Oct. 14; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. Featuring "Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography" and "Capitol City Contemporary 4: Food, Glorious Food" and "Food in Space: The Evolution of Dining in Orbit" all on display through Sept. 16. lasm.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring selections from the permanent collection; "Art Melt" on display through Aug. 26. louisianastatemuseum.org/museums/capitol-park-museum.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm