St. Joseph Cathedral, at 401 Main St., gears up for its first potluck dinner gathering after more than two years of dormancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parishioners and friends are invited to participate and share their favorite dish for all to enjoy in the Parish Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Cathedral pastor, the Rev. J. Cary Bani and the office staff, along with the Parish Development Group, will provide barbecue as the main course. Participants are invited to bring their favorite appetizers, vegetables, casseroles, bread and desserts. Cold beverages will be available.
Fun and games await the children who attend, and Melvin Chavis, a noted zydeco accordionist and “one man band” from Church Point, will provide the evening’s entertainment.
The Parish Hall is located next to the cathedral church. For more information, contact the Cathedral Parish Office at (225) 387-5928 or email office@cathedralbr.org.
St. John graduation and student recognition program
The St. John Bible Institute will hold its graduation and student recognition program at St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. John Sanders, of 2nd Baptist Church in Wilson. For additional information, contact Bernice K. Ruth at (225) 774-1468.
Freeman Fifth Sunday fellowship service
Freeman Baptist Church invites you to their Fifth Sunday fellowship service at 8:30 a.m., July 31 at 4628 La. 955 in Ethel. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Barry Sterling, pastor of Fairview Baptist Church. All are invited.
Greater First Church Back to School Bash
Greater First Church Baptist presents its inaugural Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
The event will be held in the Bashful/Perkins Activity Center, 4669 Groom Road in Baker. Local vendors will be in attendance.