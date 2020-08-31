Baton Rouge chef Jay Ducote has made a name for himself blogging, writing, on radio, as a restaurateur and with cooking products. Now, he’s got a cookbook.
“Jay Ducote’s Louisiana Outdoor Cooking” ($34.95, hardcover), written with New Orleans food writer Cynthia LeJeune Nobles, is published by LSU Press. It includes over 150 recipes, from entrees to desserts, that can be cooked in the backyard, and also tells about how Ducote has become a nationally noticed culinary personality.
Ducote was runner-up in season 11 of the reality cooking show “Food Network Star,” which led to appearances on “Chopped,” “Cutthroat Kitchen” and “Beat Bobby Flay.” He has created specialty dishes such as barbecue popcorn, crawfish etouffée arancini, loaded barbecue cheese fries, pimento cheese-stuffed jalapeños and blackberry bourbon bone-in Boston butt.
The book’s recipes include dishes and drinks for tailgates, family get-togethers or other outside cooking occasions.