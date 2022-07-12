Happy Birthday, BREC!
Celebrate 75 years of the Recreation and Park Commission of East Baton Rouge with family fun and entertainment from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Independence Community Park. Kids' activities, free food, live music, fireworks, BREC history video and extended hours at Liberty Lagoon. brec.org/75thbirthday
A date to skate
For the first time, the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena is offering summer skating from Saturday through July 31. There will be six 75-minute sessions Monday-Saturday and five sessions on Sunday. Tickets are $20 for all ages, and group rates are available. ticketmaster.com or River Center box office
Movies plus music
The Lilli Lewis Project provides the music for Baton Rouge Gallery's Music & Movies on the Lawn at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This weekend's movie is 1989's nearly-silent comedy film "Sidewalk Stories." Lewis is an American/Americana folk singer based in New Orleans. Cost is $7. batonrougegallery.org