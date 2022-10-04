October is here, and temperatures are finally getting lower.
Which makes the conditions perfect for City Pork Catering's outdoor get-together, "Wine on Pointe." The wine pairing starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Pointe-Marie Square, 14200 River Road.
This event has four stations of different delectable choices perfect for a group of friends to enjoy or a date night out. You must be age 21 or older to attend. Space is limited, and tickets are $75 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/wine-on-pointe-tickets-419893261047.
Cook with a Cardiologist
Tickets are on sale for the class, "Cook with a Cardiologist," a6 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway.
Cooking and eating for lifelong heart health may sound great, but what, exactly, does that mean? Join interventional cardiologist Satish Gadi of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South as he educates about heart-healthy diets and learning how to cook the foods that support heart health.
You'll cook up amazing cardiologist-approved dishes while Gadi shares his favorite recipes and tips for turning out delicious meals made from whole, nutritionally-dense ingredients. There will be plenty of time for questions.
Tickets are $95 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/cook-with-a-cardiologist.
Whiskey Wednesday
Hokus Pokus Liquor, 17524 Airline Highway, Prairieville, will host Whiskey Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The store will be serving a curated whiskey menu by the glass. You must be age 21 or older to attend.
For more information, call (225) 673-6229 or visit hokuspokusliquor.com.
Farm Fresh Brunch
Tickets are on sale for Earthshare Gardens' Farm Fresh Brunch prepared by Scratch Farm Kitchen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Esprit de Coeur, 402 Garfield St., Lafayette.
Tickets are $60 for adults, add $10 for mimosas; $10 for children ages 6-12; and $5 for children younger than age five by visiting esgbrunch2022.eventbrite.com.
Jambalaya Jam
Tickets are on sale for the Capital Area United Way's 35th annual Jambalaya Jam, presented by Shell, set for 5- 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Town Square, 222 North Blvd.
Guests are invited to enjoy cold drinks and live music by After 8 while sampling jambalaya from 53 competing teams.
Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased by visiting cauw.org/jamjam. All proceeds benefit United Way and the 10 Parish Service area.
Volunteer for Food Bank
Sign up now for Forum225's Baton Rouge Food Bank Volunteer Day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at the food bank, 10600 S. Choctaw Drive.
Help Support the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank by sorting food donations and pack food boxes for those in need. Volunteers must wear closed-toe shoes.
To reserve your spot, email service@forum225.org.
Wine Walkabout
Reserve your spot for the Martin's Goes Green Wine Walkabout from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Martin's Wine & Spirits in Studio Park, 1670 Lobdell Ave.
Join Martin’s for light bites while sipping 20 organic, natural and orange wines.
Tickets are $20 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/martins-goes-green-wine-walkabout-baton-rouge-lobdell-tickets-419935647827.
Oktoberfest
The Louisiana Restaurant Association's Oktoberfest, presented by Anheuser Busch, will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pointe-Marie Village Center District, 14200 River Road.
Tickets are $50-$120 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/louisiana-restaurant-association-tickets-367651083287.