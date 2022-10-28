Long lines, plenty of stalls and racing pigs kicked off this year's edition of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair on Thursday afternoon.
Undeterred by the fair's new location at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, officials said people were already lining up at 3:30 p.m., a full 90 minutes before the gates officially opened.
The early turnout pleased fair chairperson Cliff Barton.
"It looks good right now," he said. "There were cars coming in while we were setting up. We're looking forward to a good opening night."
Barton, who's been involved with the fair since 1973, said he was excited to see it live up to its family-friendly reputation.
"Every year we get people who say they came to the fair when they were children, and now they're bringing their children and grandchildren," he said. "That's the sort of environment we want."
That goes for people like Michelle Jones. Jones attends every year, this time with her children Misha and Reyo Comery.
"I first came when I was 13 or 14 years old," she said, while leading her children through the fair's vast array of stalls. "We like the food, especially the funnel cakes and the kiddie rides. The new location is awesome, it's close to home and really convenient."
The usual rides were there including bumper cars, merry-go-rounds and a Ferris wheel. The Swifty Swine Racing Pigs proved particularly popular, with a solid crowd lining up to watch piglets with names like Snoop Hogg and Shaquille O'Squeal haphazardly race around a small makeshift track.
Questions, however, do remain over the traffic flow. While it was busy but free-flowing Thursday afternoon, cars were reportedly backed up to La. 30 later in the evening.
The fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. Opening hours are 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon on Saturday and Sunday. It closes at 10 p.m. every night.