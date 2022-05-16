What is the “settling” phase of caregiving?
After the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or other dementia, caregivers have gone through the “beginning” phase by packing their suitcase with preparations and plans for the journey. The “accumulation” phase has the caregiver arriving in a foreign land, a.k.a, thrust into navigating through all the resources and support services available to provide a quality of life for his or her loved one.
So, in these “travels” through Alzheimer’s disease, caregivers soon find themselves in the “settling” stage. As with arriving at any destination, vacationers settle into the scenery and often plan each day’s activities. So it is with the caregiver who settles into a structured routine of care and strives to maintain a quality of life going forward.
Usually during the settling phase caregivers have gained more confidence in their caregiving skills and are pleased that they have arrived with some kind of order. A care plan has been devised that is mostly comprised of family members, and there is a familiarity with doctors, pharmacies, hospitals, tests and treatments. Caregivers become very adept in activities with daily living, medication management, recreational activities and essentially, household management. With so much to do and so much to observe, however, the caregiver easily forgets self-care and can get very fatigued and stressed.
As the caregiver “settles in” to this new Alzheimer’s journey, it’s important to note that since the disease affects each individual uniquely, caregivers should not compare their ways of caregiving to others in the same situation. In other words, caregivers should always trust their own instincts to guide their daily care. Frequently, caregivers want to be “people-pleasers,” and this can cause great anxiety and stress, as well as promoting negative self-talk and self-esteem. These feelings can lead to emotional and psychological effects on the caregiver such as depression, anxiety, anger or guilt, irritability, relationship conflicts, decreased satisfaction with life in general, social isolation, and/or dependence on drugs and alcohol.
To avoid getting overly stressed or developing these negative coping mechanisms with caregiving for an Alzheimer’s-affected individual, caregivers can learn to accept things they cannot control. They should learn to be comfortable with asking for help and accepting help.
There are ways for the caregiver to alleviate stress and to gain a more positive outlook on life. Controlling worries, time management, good nutrition, physical activity, getting adequate sleep, indulging in favored hobbies, keeping socially active with friends and family, and finding time to relax each day are all good avenues for the caregiver to embark upon to maintain a sense of well-being and calm.
Though the caregiver seems to get more comfortable and confident in the “settling stage” and endeavors to get used to the “scenery” of what the Alzheimer’s journey looks like, caregiving remains life-consuming and arduous. The “settling phase” moves the caregiver to more acceptance in his or her new roles, as well as the acceptance of the loved one’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.