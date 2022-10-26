disney princesses1

Performing for 'Disney Princess: The Concert' on Sunday will be Isabelle McCalla, Broadway's Jasmine in 'Aladdin'; Christy Altomare, Broadway's original Anya in 'Anastasia'; Syndee Winters, Broadway's Nala in 'The Lion King'; and Anneliese van der Pol, Broadway's final Belle and Disney Channel actress from 'That's So Raven' and 'Raven's Home.' 

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY NATHAN JOHNSON/MICHAEL HULL

Feline fun

"Meowing at the Moon," the 22nd annual Cat Tales and Cocktails fundraiser for the Cat Haven rescue group, starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave. Costume contest, wine pull, auction, music. cathaven.org/events

Broadway royalty

Actresses who portrayed princess roles on the Great White Way will perform beloved Disney songs at Disney Princess: The Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Raising Cane's River Center Theatre for Performing Arts, 386 St. Louis St. Tickets start at $30. ticketmaster.com

Out of darkness

Light the Night, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's fundraiser, honors those touched by blood cancers. Proceeds go to lifesaving research, advocacy and support for patients and their families. The event starts at 5:30 Sunday at Galvez Plaza downtown. lightthenight.org

