Feline fun
"Meowing at the Moon," the 22nd annual Cat Tales and Cocktails fundraiser for the Cat Haven rescue group, starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave. Costume contest, wine pull, auction, music. cathaven.org/events
Broadway royalty
Actresses who portrayed princess roles on the Great White Way will perform beloved Disney songs at Disney Princess: The Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Raising Cane's River Center Theatre for Performing Arts, 386 St. Louis St. Tickets start at $30. ticketmaster.com
Out of darkness
Light the Night, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's fundraiser, honors those touched by blood cancers. Proceeds go to lifesaving research, advocacy and support for patients and their families. The event starts at 5:30 Sunday at Galvez Plaza downtown. lightthenight.org