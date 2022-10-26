Performing for 'Disney Princess: The Concert' on Sunday will be Isabelle McCalla, Broadway's Jasmine in 'Aladdin'; Christy Altomare, Broadway's original Anya in 'Anastasia'; Syndee Winters, Broadway's Nala in 'The Lion King'; and Anneliese van der Pol, Broadway's final Belle and Disney Channel actress from 'That's So Raven' and 'Raven's Home.'