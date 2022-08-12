Sky show
The Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road, is the place to be after dark on Friday if you want the best chance of seeing the Perseid meteor shower. Note that viewing may be shifted by one day. For updates, call (225) 768-9948 or email observatory@brec.org.
Day-O … Day-O
The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at the Michael Keaton-starring 1988 classic film "Beetlejuice" with live commentary, skits and interactive games with Spoof Night! at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Rated R-ish due to improv content. $12. manshiptheatre.org.
Focus on females
The exhibit "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present" opens at 1 p.m. Sunday at the LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Fifty-four works explore the artists’ astounding range of styles, including their individual approaches to the guiding principles of abstraction. lsumoa.org.