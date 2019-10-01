Women in the late 1800s and early 1900s organized in ways they had not done before to gain the right to vote, and Louisiana’s Old State Capitol wants to honor them.
The Old State Capitol is looking for memorabilia from women who petitioned, marched and rallied to gain the right to vote. To mark the 19th Amendment’s centennial anniversary, the Old State Capitol is hosting a National Archives exhibit, “One Half of the Population,” in January.
Louisiana was the scene of several notable events. In February 1919, the Prison Special — women who had spent time in prison fighting for their right to vote — made a stop in New Orleans. On June 29, 1920, a “grand pageant” was held on the statehouse grounds. Women of all ages participated in a pageant advocating for women’s right to vote. Children held banners that read “Give our mothers the ballot. It means better babies." A mock funeral was held for the seven sins represented by members of the Legislature while beautiful women represented the virtues.
If you have any memorabilia related to Louisiana’s Suffrage Movement, contact Old State Capitol curator Lauren Davis at (225) 219-6125.