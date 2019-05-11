The Library of Congress, along with local entities and volunteers, will be interviewing veterans and recording their experiences Saturday, May 25, for the Veterans History Project.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans are invited to tell their stories at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. To set up an interview, contact Andrew Huber at (202) 707-1819, email Ahub@loc.gov or RSVP online at tinyurl.com/BatonRougeInterviews.
The Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress American Folklife Center collects and preserves the firsthand interviews and narratives of U.S. military veterans from World War I through the present.
In addition to audio- and video-recorded interviews, the project accepts memoirs and collections of original photographs, letters, diaries, maps and other historical documents from veterans who served in the U.S. armed services. The project makes accessible the materials that comprise this important national archive, which contains submissions from every state and includes the U.S. territories.
To learn more about the project, visit loc.gov/vets/.
Local entities joining Library of Congress representatives for the event include America, My Oyster Association; the East Baton Rouge Parish Library; the USS Kidd Veterans Memorial and Museum; and LSU Libraries.