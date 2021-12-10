When Garth Brooks comes calling on Baton Rouge next year, there will be plenty of people sending their love back from the Tiger Stadium stands.
More than 90,000, to be exact.
The country music superstar's Twitter feed announced Friday that the concert, set for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, topped that number of tickets sold roughly 2 hours after they went on sale on TicketMaster.
This will be Brooks' first appearance in Tiger Stadium, his first time in Louisiana in almost five years and his first time in Baton Rouge in 24 years, according to a press release. Tickets, which cost $94.95 each, all-inclusive, are limited to eight per purchase, the press release said.
The largest football crowd in Tiger Stadium this season was 98,772 for Arkansas on Nov. 13.