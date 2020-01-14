If you happened to tune into the Empire State Building's live feed at esbnyc.com Monday after LSU's College Football Playoff Championship victory over Clemson, you saw the top of the tower lit in the Tigers' purple and gold.

A spokesperson for Empire State Realty Trust said the lights would stay on until 2 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, but the Empire State Building's Twitter feed announced after the game that purple and gold would reign over the city for the rest of the night.

And if you tuned into the website's live feed at sundown, you saw the top of the building lit in both LSU's colors, along with Clemson's orange and purple. Each time a touchdown or field goal was made, only the scoring team's colors were projected on the top of the building for up to 60 seconds before the lights reverted back to the colors of both teams.

Not only that, the scoring team's colors blinked on and off over the city. Which means that LSU's purple and gold had more playing time on top of the building than did Clemson.

Who are you rooting for? The Empire State Building is celebrating the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship by tracking game action with its lighting. When the game is over, the skyscraper will shine the colors of the winning team! pic.twitter.com/7sAiWqR7Wj — News 5 WCYB (@news5wcyb) January 14, 2020

And in the end, it was all purple and gold as the Empire State Building congratulated the LSU Tigers on its national championship on its Twitter feed with a photo of the purple and gold-clad Empire State Building.

Check out the Empire State Building's Twitter post below.