FRIDAY
THE MUSIC AND THE FIRE: 6:30 p.m., Bogan Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. The second annual Celtic celebration will feature live music, storytelling, Irish poetry and ghost stories, food, silent auction and an open bar. Kilts and costumes are encouraged, but not required. Family-friendly event. $10 admission.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 10 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A loving couple, a few lost monsters and a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania sing and dance through a campy, sloppy salute to horror movies and sexual liberation. $20-$31 at theatrebr.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE": 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure. $25-$65 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
"YOUR WORST NIGHTMARE": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, HopKins Black Box Theatre, 137 Coates Hall. An ensemble performance that draws from fiction, film and everyday life to ask "What is horror? How do we perform horror? And how does horror perform us?" Includes flashing lights. Mature audiences only. Viewer discretion is advised. To book a seat, fill out a Google doc on Facebook event page.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The ninth in line to a lofty noble title figures his chances to outliving those ahead of him are slight and sets off on a more ghoulish path. $20-$31 at theatrebr.org/guidetomurder.html.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
GREATER BATON ROUGE STATE FAIR: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds. Featuring carnival rides, games, food and live music nightly. $10 admission, $25 riade bracelets, or $1 ticket coupons. Bracelets allow you unlimited rides. gbrsf.com.
SATURDAY
2019 BOTTOMS UP 5K: 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Tin Roof hosts its Third Annual Bottoms Up 5K benefiting the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation — Louisiana/Mississippi Chapter. Fee registration is $45 race week, $50 race day/onsite. Register online at crohnscolitisfoundation.org/BottomsUp5K.
CARS AND COFFEE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 10949 Airline Highway. Monthly car show with refreshments from Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts. Meet is across the street from dealership.
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open-air art market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market. Free. artsbr.org/batonrougeartsmarket.
LOUISIANA BOOK FESTIVAL 2019: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 N. Fourth St. Celebrate readers, writers and their books at the 16th annual Louisiana Book Festival. Free. louisianabookfestival.org.
BATON ROUGE ART CONSORTIUM: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. An indoor arts market. Vendor tickets are $20.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SUPER SCIENCE SATURDAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pete Maravich Assembly Center, LSU. Featuring more than 20 science stations with hands-on demonstrations and activities to engage students and adults alike. For students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade, but fun for all ages. Free admission. Collecting nonperishable food items for the Baton Rouge Food Bank.
NEIGHBORHOOD ARTS PROJECT WITH NICOLÁS JESÚS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hartley/Vey Park on Gardere and Goodwood Library. Visiting artist Nicolás Jesús will join the Neighborhood Arts Project for free printmaking and art activities with kids. 10 a.m. to noon at Hartley/Vey Park on Gardere and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodwood Library. lusmoa.org.
2019 OGDEN PARK PROWL: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Ogden Park. A free neighborhood arts festival in Mid City Baton Rouge.
OPERA LOUISIANE'S "CINDERELLA": 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. A twist on the classic fairy tale where Prince Charming is transformed, a Fairy Godfather saves the day and the golden rule is King. Free for kids. Arrive early for pictures with Cinderella's carriage. 2 hours, includes 20 minute intermission. $15.44 for adults at operalouisiane.com/cinderella.
VEGAN BREWS AND BBQ: 7 p.m. to midnight, Tin Roof Brewing, 1624 Wyoming St. Celebrating World Vegan Day with Southern staples and sandwich specials. plant Based Sweets by Lotus will be joining the fun with their tasty treats.
SATURDAY NIGHT BALLROOM: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., American Legion, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Fine ballroom, swing and Latin dancing. Theme: "Wild, Wild West." Exhibitions by Tammy Clark Duke. $10 per person at the door (cash only). For details, find on Facebook.
PUBLIC STAR PARTY: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Landolt Astronomical Observatory, LSU. Awesome views of the moon, Jupiter, Saturn and other astronomical objects. Admission is free. The observatory is on the roof of Nicholson Hall on the LSU campus. If rained out or mostly cloudy, then will be postponed to Sunday at the same time. phys.lsu.edu/newwebsite/news/observatory.html.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
PERKINS ROWE ARTS FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Featuring an arts market with over 40 local artists exhibiting their handmade and homemade goods, live performances, and a children's interactive area. Free.
SUNDAY
1ST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH GARDEN PARTY: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Bee Nice Park. Gather at Bee Nice Park for their regular "1st Sunday of the Month Garden Party."
FIFTH ANNUAL CAP CITY BEER FEST: 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Cap City Beer Fest, Fourth St. & Spanish Town Road. Have a beer while supporting the Companion Animal Alliance, the local animal shelter. Receive a 2-ounce sampling glass and access to unlimited samplings of specialty beers from around the world. Dog-friendly event. Must be 21. Free entry for nondrinkers, $25 for drinkers. capcitybeerfest.org.
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Veterans Memorial & Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at LASM, with a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org, louisianastatemuseum.org, and usskidd.com.
FREE FOOD SUNDAY: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government Road. Featuring chicken andouille gumbo from Iverstine Butcher. Food starts being served at 3 p.m.
MONDAY
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY CLASSES: 6 p.m., Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Classes continue every Monday through Oct. 28. Classes will include a basic beginner lesson for those who have never played a Dulcimer and an advanced beginner for those who have some experience. There are loaner Dulcimers available. Contact Helen Bankston at (225) 753-7917 or (225) 953-1382. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
THERESA CAPUTO LIVE "THE EXPERIENCE": 7:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. The Long Island, New York, medium will share her personal stories and explain how her "gift" works. She will also deliver healing messages to audience members and let them know that their loved ones are still with them. $39.75-$69.75 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
TUESDAY
SIDEWALK ASTRONOMY: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. The Baton Rouge Astronomical Society returns to the Perkins Rowe for Sidewalk Astronomy. Events may be canceled or rescheduled on short notice due to weather or cloud conditions.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. $5 or pay what you can. facebook.com/theeclectictruth.
WEDNESDAY
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY
"GLORIA": 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. both nights, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. A playwright by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Pulitzer Prize finalist following the lives of American workers that survive a tragic ordeal while at work. $14-$29 at swinepalace.org.
THURSDAY
"SOULFUL JOURNEY: RANDELL HENRY" OPENING RECEPTION: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Celebrate the opening of "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry" with wine, hors d'oeuvres, and conversation with the artist, who has contributed to the Baton Rouge art scene for more than 30 years. $12 for nonmembers, free for members. lasm.org.
CIRCA 1857'S FALL BALL: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Market at Circa 1857, 1857 Market St. Wear your favorite vintage or thrifted attire and dance the night away. $25 at eventbrite.com.
RICKMOBILE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. A mobile pop-up shop selling exclusive "Rick and Morty" collectibles. Limited quantities. Credit/debt only, no cash. Queue line may be capped. Parking is limited. rickmobile.com.
RED ROOSTER BASH: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Featuring a silent and live auction with numerous auction items, lively music with a delicious barbecue fare. Red roosters will be everywhere throughout the decor. Registration required. $5 per person. (225) 765-2437. lsu.edu/rurallife/events.php.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience," on display through Dec. 20; "Architecturally Inspired" and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S.," on display through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Featuring "The Mind's Eye," recent works by NAMI, on display through Nov. 8. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Celebrating their 23rd anniversary at this week's market. Featuring live music, local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. with Jeff Conaway from Beausoleil Restaurant inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Destination: Latin America," on display through Feb. 9; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," on display through May 31; "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1; "Sounds is An Invisible Color," through March 1; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Juke Joint Men," on display through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm. Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.