The death this month of bestselling historian David McCullough at 89 made me think of our first meeting in 1995 — an exchange that didn’t start out on a promising note, though McCullough quickly saved the day.
In the days before his arrival in Louisiana that year for a speaking engagement, I’d published a silly column lamenting the fact that throughout my childhood, I’d never gotten a deluxe 64-color box of Crayolas. At a reception before his speech, I was puckishly introduced to McCullough as the local authority on crayons.
Here was a man who’d spent the past decade copiously researching a mammoth biography of Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States. And he had, apparently, been brought into the presence of a guy obsessed by school supplies, possibly the town’s ranking village idiot.
McCullough stared into his cocktail a moment, raised his bushy white eyebrows, then offered a gentle question: “Mr. Heitman, are you for crayons or against them?”
We chatted a bit about crayons before moving on to McCullough’s interest in history. But his for-or-against question, fleeting though it was, pointed to his larger worldview.
In his many books and TV projects, McCullough was fascinated by the choices we make and how they ultimately shape our personal destinies and the broader future of countries and the world. Historians like to argue about whether the person makes the times or the times make the person. McCullough acknowledged the power of luck, but he was also a firm believer that in the larger scheme of things, successful people create their outcomes by the quality of their decisions.
This seems like an obvious truth, but it can be easily overlooked, especially in a place like Louisiana where traditions — both the good and bad kinds — count for so much. In a state with such a vivid past, we tend to think that things must be the way they are because they’ve always been that way.
But McCullough reminded his many readers and viewers that progress and innovation happen when people embrace the courage to chart new directions. He wrote often and well about the American Revolution because it underscored how much daring and resolve real change can ask of us.
“If there is a prevailing, unifying theme,” McCullough said of his work, “I suppose it is the part courage plays. … Courage, moreover, is communicable.” What he meant is that the more courage we display in facing obstacles, the more courageous those around us will tend to be.
I’ve been thinking a lot about McCullough and his work in this strange season when so much of our national life seems stuck, whether it’s the sluggishness of our airports or the deadlock of our politics.
McCullough’s consistent belief in the possibility of renewal was a quiet form of courage, too. I’ve fetched his books from my shelf, a sustaining gift in an addled year.
