Rodneyna Hart warned me that she is not a cheap date at Umami Japanese Bistro.
She speaks the truth.
With hours of planning, Hart put together what she called the ultimate meal at Umami, considering tastes, textures, contrasting flavors and more. The meal she and I shared will go down for me as the most opulent lunch of my life. It will also mark a new chapter in Baton Rouge Classic lunches of setting a clear budget.
Hart, division director for Louisiana State Museums, is a major foodie. The meticulous attention to detail in curating our meal at Umami, a place I hope to go back to soon, demonstrates Hart’s understanding of flavors and food.
She started our meal with a Wetland Sake, made from Louisiana rice and Louisiana natives in New Orleans.
“It’s bright, a hint of citrus, more rum sweet than rice pudding sweet,” Hart said. “I’m definitely getting a bottle of this and taking it home.”
Our first course to share was the Blue Fin Carpaccio. Hart said she believed it would be the perfect amuse-bouche.
She was right.
The carpaccio, with pistachios, basil reduction and microgreens was fabulous.
Hart grew up in the Baton Rouge area and calls herself a “townie.”
“I always thought I would grow up and move to New York City, but Baton Rouge has been good to me. I’ve never wanted to leave,” she said.
Next, we tried the Uni shooter with a quail egg. My husband, a guy who will eat just about anything, would have been proud that I did it. I won’t lie, it was a stretch for me. I had not realized we were talking about a raw quail egg. (I realize I should have since it was a shooter, but my brain didn’t work that way.) All that said, it was delicious — so many layers of flavor. I could taste the sea for sure.
Hart and I concurred that we had recognized as children that we were a tad bit different.
“I’ve always been very comfortable with being other,” she said.
We agreed that being comfortable with being other comes from having confidence, which comes, in large part, from being loved by many for who we are.
We went deep quick.
Maybe it was the quail’s egg.
She then explained the genealogy of Umami and that she had been a fan since its start, three owners ago.
“There’s always been a through-line of exceptional food,” she said — and if this lunch was an indication, I understood.
Next, they brought out the Caterpillar Roll she ordered. The roll has barbecued eel, snow crab, over-ripe avocado and more. Eating that sushi roll was akin to a religious experience. It deserved a moment of silence.
“I love great flavors, but if you can get them to speak to each other, it’s next level,” she said.
And in the Caterpillar Roll, those flavors definitely spoke to each other. It’s my new favorite sushi roll.
We followed the roll with the Umami house salad. Hart described it as the perfect salad. I agreed.
“Everything is good in here and not too much of anything,” she said.
She then told me about picking up a taste for cigars during the pandemic.
“I like that you don’t inhale it,” she said. “And I appreciate all the flavors and learning about the cigars and where they’re from.”
For the record, her favorite cigar is Leaf by Oscar Maduro.
With that, they brought out an incredible plate of grilled bone marrow tartar with crusty bread. (Pro tip: Umami doesn’t have a printed menu and I can’t find exactly what it is on their online menu. If you want to make the most of your meal there, I recommend studying the menu in much the same way Hart did and writing down what you plan to order in advance.)
We then halved a ginger beer as a palate cleanser before the penultimate course, the A5 wagyu — and we shared another moment of silence. The beef bite over rice, much like a piece of traditional fish sashimi, melted in my mouth. At $14 a bite, it was over-the-top, but I will get it again on a special occasion in the future.
I asked Hart what she thought she wanted to be when she grows up.
“Interesting,” she said.
Mission accomplished!
We ended the meal with a mushroom medley with udon noodles. By then, our appetites were sated.
I paid the $213 bill (that’s with the tip), took a deep breath and began to try and figure out how I was going to explain this to my boss.