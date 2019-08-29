FRIDAY
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: 6:30 p.m., North Columbia Street, Covington. This free family event features classic cars displayed in the historic St. John District.
DEUTSCHES HAUS SOCIAL: 7 p.m., Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St., New Orleans. There is music by the Deutsches Haus Trio, with a singalong in German and English. Food is available. Free admission.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"FIVE WOMEN WEAR THE SAME DRESS": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Playmakers, Inc., 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. In this comedy set at an ostentatious wedding reception at an estate in Knoxville, Tennessee, five reluctant bridesmaids hide in a bedroom, each with a reason for avoiding the hoopla downstairs, while they discover a common bond. Tickets $10-$20.
SATURDAY
SPROUTS — WATER PLAY: 9 a.m., Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. Children should bring swim suits and towels for this sprinkler aquatic adventure for ages 18 months to 10 years. The event also includes art, microscopic observation and more before storytime. Admission $5. www.longuevue.com.
CAT PARTY 2019: 10 a.m., Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson St., Covington. The Covington Cat Art and Film Festival features food, beverages, jewelry, art, feline information sessions and more. www.eventbite.com.
LGBTEA: 2 p.m., Windsor Court Hotel, Le Salon, 300 Gravier St., New Orleans. Drag queen Kookie Baker and guests perform and there are bottomless mimosas and bloody marys, as well as teas. Attendees must be 21 and older. Tickets $75. www.windsorcourthotel.com.
"THE ELVIS EXPERIENCE": 6:30 p.m., Annadele's Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Jayson Alfano stars as Elvis Presley, and there is a menu inspired by the king. Reservations and prepayment required. Tickets $85. (985) 809-7669. www.annadeles.com.
SUNDAY
BEY DAY BRUNCH:10 a.m., Arnaud's Restaurant, 813 Bienville St., New Orleans. A tribute to Beyonce's birthday is a themed brunch with a four-course menu, themed cocktails and performances by drag queens including Laveau Contraire, Debbie with a ‘D’ and Coca Mesa. Tickets $36.
SOUTHERN DECADENCE WALKING PARADE: 2 p.m., Golden Lantern, 1239 Royal St., New Orleans. Grand marshals Countess C Alive and Will Antill lead the costume parade through the French Quarter. The route follows Royal Street to St. Louis Street and winds its way back to Bourbon Street. www.southerndecadence.com.
FREEDOM FEST AT THE LAKE: 3:30 p.m., Laketown, Williams Boulevard at Lake Pontchartrain, Kenner. The concert features performances by Clint Black, High Valley, John Schneider and Jenna Hunts and there are fireworks, food, games and more. Free admission. www.kennerfreedomfest.com.
