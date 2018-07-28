Twenty of the city’s most fashion forward — 10 women and 10 men — will be honored Aug. 11 at the 51st annual Best Dressed Ball at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The honorees are Shannon Barksdale Mahon, Brooke Bickley, state Rep. Paula Davis, Dr. Wendy Do, Erin Mosely, Kristy Parks, Jeanne Robert, Shannon Blackstone Smith, Kim Truesdale, Ashley Uter, Kurt Ainsworth, Prescott Bailey, Dr. Kenneth Civello, Ryan Clark, Richie Edmonds, Al Landry, Danie Lanoix, Ty McMains, Jody Montelaro and Mike Polito.
Presented by Excel and the American Cancer Society, the evening gets underway at 6 p.m. with cocktails followed by the presentation and a sit-down dinner. The gala evening, co-chaired by Leslie King and M’Elaine Booth, also includes the presentation of this year’s Julia Woods Dickinson Heart & Soul Award to local philanthropists Gwen and Todd Graves; silent and live auctions; and dancing until midnight to the sounds of AZZ IZZ.
For tickets or more information, visit BRBestDressedBall.org or call the American Cancer Society at (225) 767-4567.