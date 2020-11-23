It’s been a brutal year for charitable organizations. 225 Gives is an effort to change that, in 2020 and beyond.
225 Gives is a year-end opportunity for people to give online to support about 200 Baton Rouge-area nonprofits.
There will be a 24-hour giving day on Dec. 1 — the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday in nonprofit circles — preceded by a one-week early giving period that starts Nov. 24. Donations can be made at the 225Gives.org website.
This effort couldn’t come at a better time, said Ethan Bush, director of 225 Gives, which was created by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Capital Area United Way.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of most spring fundraisers, and many of those rescheduled for the fall were delayed again.
“A lot of the nonprofits I’ve worked with or discussed are somewhere 40% to 60% down on their fundraising efforts,” Bush said. “They’ve been heavily affected this year.”
The campaign seeks to raise $4.225 million for the charities, a goal determined in part by analysis and in part by marketing savvy. After studying how Giving Tuesday programs in similar-sized cities did in their first year, $4 million seemed reasonable, Bush said. The final total reflects the region’s area code, so this is “for the 225,” Bush said.
Baton Rouge becomes the fourth Louisiana metro area to create a Giving Day. GiveNOLA, coordinated by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, raised roughly $7.2 million for 835 organizations from over 68,000 donations; Give For Good, coordinated by the Community Foundation for North Louisiana, raised nearly $2 million for 237 organizations from more than 10,000 donations; and South Louisiana Giving Day, coordinated by the Community Foundation of Acadiana, raised $867,000 for 95 organizations from more than 2,500 donations, according to 225 Gives.
The 225 Gives effort will provide financial incentives to participating organizations and an online platform that lets them see how much money they and other nonprofits are raising.
Sponsors such as BRAF; CAUW; the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation; the Pennington Foundation; and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana have contributed to a fund that will reward nonprofits that do well on Giving Tuesday. The fund, which Bush said will be about $500,000, will be awarded to organizations that raise the most money in their size category, have the most unique donors, the most donors at specific hours and other categories.
Each participating organization has a page on the 225 Gives website and can encourage supporters to give through that page. For people who want to give but haven’t decided on recipients, the page lets donors search by name or the types of philanthropy provided.
“It’s almost like shopping on Amazon, but for nonprofit support,” Bush said. “They can go in and say, ‘OK, I’ve got $500 to give this year. I’m going to give it to 10 nonprofits, $50 to each one.’ They can go in and select those nonprofits and check out one time. It is all added to their cart. It is extremely intuitive and user-friendly for the donor once they started to engage with the site.”
This will be an annual event, Bush said, although it may not always take place on Giving Tuesday. Some citywide giving days have shifted to other spots on the calendar, and 225 Gives organizers will study that before setting future dates.
“We should find every avenue and resource to help our nonprofits collaborate, create a spirit of giving, really energize together with our community with our donors and our supporters, and we don’t want to every take away from each one’s individual fundraising goals,” Bush said. “We just want to be an added resource within their plans, their struggles and the things they have going on year-in and year-out.”