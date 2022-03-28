Opéra Louisiane, the capital city’s professional opera company, will host the 2022 edition of its fundraiser, Sing & Swing, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4728 Constitution Ave.
After a one-year hiatus, Opéra Louisiane’s Sing & Swing is returning. The fundraiser is Baton Rouge’s only live music celebrity karaoke competition dance party. The event features live music by Ned Fasullo and his Fabulous Big Band.
This year’s celebrity singers are:
- Tina and Peter Holland. Tina Holland is president of FranU, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, a leader in health-related education in Louisiana for over 90 years. She and her husband will perform a duet.
- Kevin Kelly, a mechanical engineer and co-founder and president of Mezzo Technologies, developer and manufacturer of high tech heat exchangers for a range of applications including high performance automotive, military, aerospace, cryogenics, and trucking.
- Abby Leigh, co-host of the weekday drive-time radio program, “Off the Record with Brittany and Abby,” on Guaranty Media’s 100.7 FM, The Tiger, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Eric and Kim Thomas. Eric Thomas is vice president and general manager of Nexstar Broadcasting in Baton Rouge, overseeing WGMB Fox 44, WVLA NBC 33, WBRL CW 21, and KZUP. He and his wife, Kim, will be performing together.
- Returning 2019 champion Stafford Wood, founder of Covalent Logic, and 2020 champion Layne McDaniel, co-founder of Innovative Analytics, will reprise their winning numbers, as well.
All funds will benefit Opéra Louisiane and its programs.
Since 2007, Opéra Louisiane has provided free opera performances to more than 35,000 students in the greater Baton Rouge region through its Young People’s Opera Program. In addition, the company brings in opera stars from across the country and around the world to perform alongside professional Louisiana singers.
Opéra Louisiane programs provide work for Louisiana musicians, theater professionals and professional performance opportunities for students at LSU, Southern, Loyola, Tulane and Southeastern.
Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased by visiting OperaLouisiane.org. Tickets include food stations, dancing, silent and live auctions and a chance to sing with the band.