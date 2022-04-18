When a child is diagnosed with autism, a parent’s dreams are radically altered. Yvonne Bell knows better than most.
As ombudsman for Disability Rights Louisiana, Bell deals the issue professionally and personally — her 30-year-old son, Elliot, has autism. Elliot lives with support staff in his own home, has a job with Goodwill Industries and is an artist. It’s a level of independence that surprises some.
“I can’t tell you how many family members I meet who say, ‘How can you do that?’” Bell said. “I say, ‘Well, when you had this kid, did you think you were going to keep him forever?’
It’s a question a growing number of parents must ask themselves. In 2000, (1.29%) of children ages 3-21 received autism-related special education services in Louisiana. In 2014-15, that grew to (5.92%).
Since April is Autism Acceptance Month, we asked Bell, who lives in Lafayette, for perspectives on seeing a child with autism transition to adulthood.
Q. How did you deal with learning your son had autism?
A. There’s a grief process that you go through that sometimes lasts for a very, very, very long time for parents. My mom’s thinking was a little bit different when she said, "Get off your pity pot. You’ve got a kid to raise. You’ve got to do the best you can with what you’ve got." I pretty much decided at that point it wasn’t going to kill me and it wasn’t going to change everything in my life. It was going to change everything in my life for the good and not the bad. I was very, very lucky that he was physically very, very healthy, and he was just going to be different. And sometimes, different is good.
Q. How did you handle Elliot reaching adulthood?
A. We approached it literally from the time he was 4 years old that he was one day going to leave the home. I never once thought I would have him for the rest of my life. When I gave birth to him, I did not give birth to him to keep him until he was 100. On the other side of that coin, I know lots of other parents who believe their child is safest with them and would never consider having them leave the home. It’s not good parent or a bad parent.
Q. What do parents need to know about the resources available for adults with autism?
A. If they haven’t gone to their local Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities. They can begin the process of getting support services for their child, regardless of it’s people in the home, extra medical attention they can’t get through their insurance. There’s Louisiana Rehab Services, which is an employment agency for people with disabilities. It’s a need-based service, and whatever the individual needs is the amount of support they can get. … It is a way for families to get supports for their adults to live independently.
Q. What’s the biggest problem?
A. Housing. There’s a lack of affordable housing in every region of the state. … My son lives in a town house I bought.
Q. Although the government pays for support personnel for adults with autism, how hard is it to get capable help?
A. With those unique behaviors, there’s not a bunch of people standing in line to have the job of helping those people get through those behaviors. The pay is awful. … The provider agency is the one that sends the people. If the person doesn’t work out, you can send them right back to the provider agency and tell them to send you somebody else. But especially since the pandemic, families are having more and more difficulty finding qualified providers to help.
Q. Elliot has support staff that rotates around the clock. What services do they provide?
A. Autism is a unique disability because of the language barrier, typically, and because of behavioral issues. When a person doesn’t have language, they do everything they can to communicate. Sometimes, those communications are not socially acceptable. The support staff helps them reel that in. … They take him to and from work.
Q. What are you looking for in a support person?
A. Empathy, honesty, assertiveness and a basic understanding of what a 30-year-old adult would want to do. … I try to respect him as an adult, and I try to ask others to do the same. … There’s no reason not to treat him as an adult. If you treat people the way they want to be treated, typically, they respond better.
Q. What do you want to say to parents of children with autism approaching adulthood?
A. Try to trust that the time that you spent with your child has meant something so that when they are with someone other than you, you’re not nearly as nervous. … You have to trust that you were a good parent and that you did your job.