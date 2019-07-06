Registration is open for the first LYFE Line Teen Summit, which will be held July 17-18 for ages 12 to 17.
The Louisiana Center for Health Equity has partnered with the East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Park Commission to host the two-day summit at the BREC Milton J. Womack Recreation Center, 6201 Florida Blvd. Doors will open at 8 a.m., with activities starting at 9 a.m. Parental consent is required. Register at lahealthequity.org.
At the summit, youngsters will engage in workshops that explore topics such as community safety and police accountability, youth violence and trauma, mental and physical health, college and vocational readiness, and more.
“It is our aspiration that each teen will leave the summit empowered to go out into their communities aware of their involvement and how to respond to everyday situations in positive ways,” said Alma C. Stewart, president of the center. “We seek to inspire teens to become more goal oriented and focused on the steps necessary to achieve their dreams and have fun.”
Between workshops, teens can take part in fun activities and games provided by BREC on the Geaux. The first day will end with a pizza party.
Louisiana Center for Health Equity is a statewide nonpartisan nonprofit organization that works to address disparities in health and health care across Louisiana.