Born in 1937, Russell Daigle spoke only French until he went to first grade. At school, he got in trouble if talked in the only language he heard at home.
Now, a dozen times a year at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum, Daigle gets to feel like he’s young again.
On the first Friday of each month, Daigle and others come together to parler at the museum's Café Français.
There's Cajun music and educational programs and conversation in a tongue many in south Louisiana once knew. Others drop in to learn the language or just listen in.
“They’re coming to keep their minds sharp with the language, but we have some that don’t speak any French at all, and they support the development of French and … we have some that speak a little bit of French and come to learn,” said museum staff member Andre St. Romaine, who speaks French. “It’s a mixed bunch. We have folks who are fluent and speak it better than English, and we have some who don’t speak it at all and everything in between.”
The museum began offering the program in September 2016 and regularly had two dozen or so in attendance before the COVID pandemic interrupted the meetings for several months. About half that many come now that meetings have resumed.
Several are like Daigle, who grew up in Bruly St. Martin in Assumption Parish, and recall the punishment of speaking French in the classroom.
“In my day, they would slap your hand,” he said. “Some people say prior to that they would whip them. I didn’t see anybody get a whipping, but they would scare the hell out of you if you spoke French. You went on the school ground away from teachers and spoke in French.”
Daigle and his wife, who grew up in the same community, speak French regularly at home, so he has maintained his fluency. Their children, growing up in Port Allen, never learned French, and he regrets that he didn’t push them harder to learn it.
It's that loss of the language that once helped define this part of Louisiana that inspired Gwenn Laviolette, the museum's director of education, to start Café Français.
A St. Martin Parish native, Laviolette also grew up speaking French and thought the program would appeal to those with Cajun heritage, as well as people who want to learn the language and visitors who stop by the museum at 845 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen.
“We have a lot of French tourists who come through or French-speaking Canadians coming through,” Laviolette said. “We had a couple of (residents) at the time that we would call on to help us give tours to these people who didn’t speak English very well. In talking with them and understanding where they came from, we decided there was a need in the community to institute this.”
At the most recent meeting, guitarist John Richard, of Port Allen, and accordion player Tony Thibodeaux, of Livonia, had toes tapping as they played and sang Cajun songs. Laviolette talked about the history of king cakes, la galette des rois. The flaky pastry was served, complete with the charm, called a fève, hidden inside.
In between songs, those gathered worked on their rusty language skills.
“I can’t say I’m fluent, but I’m working on it,” said Sandy Hubbard, of Baton Rouge, who is vice president of Friends of French Studies at LSU. “I can have a conversation.”
“I’ve forgotten more French than I speak now,” said Tom Acosta, of Addis.