The goodness of the Lord has certainly been evident in the life and membership of Ingleside United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.
The church recently celebrated its 75th anniversary with the theme: “Serving from the Heart for 75 years.”
Part of the church’s rich history is a 2007 fire that destroyed the sanctuary but not its spirit. The church rose “from the ashes to be a vibrant force for Jesus Christ and a vibrant voice for Jesus Christ in the world today,” said the Rev. Lewis Morris, the church’s pastor since 2018.
The guest speaker for the occasion was the Rev. Tim Lawson, who served as Ingleside’s pastor from 1990-98.
“There are so many folks who are here today we might not see, but they’re here. They’re part of this fabric of this family that we call Ingleside United Methodist Church,” Lawson said.
Lawson’s message “The Goodness of the Lord” came from Psalms 27. He used the opening verse of the psalm — “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life of whom shall I be afraid” — to reference the plight of what many may be experiencing in Ukraine.
“You’re hiding in a mosque, right? You’re hiding in a parking garage underground or a subway tunnel. There’s plenty to fear,” he said.
Lawson was called on that fearful night of Jan. 30, 2007, to witness the burning of the sanctuary.
“It was not a good feeling. It was devastation,” he said. “But yet look at this amazing facility.”
Although a new "magnificent" sanctuary was consecrated in 2010, Ingleside is more than a building, Lawson said.
“I’ve seen some marvelous buildings in Ukraine the last few weeks. Some of them are not so marvelous anymore,” he said. “What makes this church — a church with a heart in the heart of the city — is this conviction that we can indeed keep going, that we can celebrate the past, we can live in the present, we can anticipate the future because the Lord is my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear.”
The church is a testament to God’s goodness mentioned in Psalms 27:13, Lawson said.
“I have seen the goodness of the Lord right here in the land of the living here at Ingleside United Methodist Church,” said the 70-year-old Lawson, who officially retired six years ago but serves as interim pastor of North Cross United Methodist Church in Madisonville.
Ingleside works to show the goodness of the Lord beyond 4264 Capital Heights Ave., with its emphasis on mission and other programs such as United Methodist Men, United Methodist Women, Vacation Bible School, and partnerships with local organizations.
“It’s just amazing what this church has been able to do over time,” Lawson said.
Psalms 27 closes with a charge in Verse 14 to “wait on the Lord.”
“Waiting for the Lord — I think the psalmist intends — is an invitation to be strong as he puts it, to let your heart take courage, to trust that waiting for the Lord to lead is sometimes a critically important step that makes it possible not only for us to prosper but to endure until we prosper, to prosper through our endurance.”
Ingleside started as the East Baton Rouge Methodist Church on March 10, 1946, with 77 charter members meeting at Bernard Terrace School. It later purchased property at Capital Heights Avenue and Ingleside Drive. In 1968, the church was officially renamed Ingleside United Methodist Church.
“As I look back on the glorious past of this church, it is prologue for the future — an inspiring future, a wonderful future, as this body of Christ continues to be a beacon light in this community and beyond," Morris said.
