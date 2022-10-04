A sign that reads, “Pho 97 Vietnamese Cuisine” hangs on a beige and brown building, seemingly like other pho restaurants. However, the interior transforms into an intimate, modern dining area with dark green walls, plush bar seating, and lowlight string lights and greenery atop wooden banisters.
After his family members opened several Pho 97 locations in Hawaii, Tony Bui decided to bring the restaurant inland. Located at 15540 George O’Neal Road, the restaurant hosted its grand opening this week.
“We started out this process of cooking good, traditional food, but in a more modern and younger environment,” Bui said.
While pho is the star of the menu, it also includes other Vietnamese staples like vegetarian rolls, papaya salad, wonton soup, various rice dishes, spring rolls and lemon grass chicken. Additionally, Pho 97 serves a variety of fresh squeezed beverages, including lemonade, orange, coconut, passion fruit and pink litchi.
Guests are instantly welcomed with a photo opportunity — a green wall adorned with green frames and various flowers surrounds a neon pink sign that reads, “Love me Pho real.” Below the sign is a tufted couch for guests to sit.
Bui wanted the space to feel modern, yet cozy and intimate for date nights. He explained that the contemporary style of the restaurant is a little different for older Vietnamese patrons, who are used to “white walls and bright lighting,” but the younger crowd prefers the subdued lighting and feel.
“I didn’t want to sit tables too close to each other where you’re in other people’s business,” Bui said of the space.
Though the interior is modern, Pho 97 offers traditional Vietnamese cuisine. The menu boasts items like wonton soup, lemon grass chicken vermicelli, rice plates, and of course, pho.
Pho is a Vietnamese soup that consists of bone broth, rice noodles and thinly sliced meat. The soup is usually served with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, limes, chiles and other garnishes.
Bui’s love for pho started young, as he remembers having it as a child. In college, he worked at a pho restaurant and would eat the soup everyday of the week. And now, his passion for pho is the same.
“I love soup. … I could eat pho every single day,” Bui said.
For more information on Pho 97, visit their Instagram and Facebook pages at Pho 97 Baton Rouge.